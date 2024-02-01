Journalist Vladimir Sevrinovsky's grievance over the inaction of investigators regarding his unlawful detention has been dismissed by the Sovietsky District Court of Makhachkala. Sevrinovsky was among several journalists detained during an anti-mobilization rally in September 2022. The court's decision, which indicates that the Investigating Committee of the Russian Federation had responded to Sevrinovsky's demands by registering his complaint, underscores the prevailing impunity for those infringing on journalists' rights.

Flawed Justice System

The court's ruling arrives in the wake of large-scale protests against mobilization in Makhachkala in September 2023. Journalists, including Sevrinovsky, found themselves ensnared in arrests and detentions. Despite his relentless pursuit of justice, Sevrinovsky's complaint about investigators' inaction has been summarily dismissed. This showcases a justice system that, in his view, is heavily skewed against the rights of those who seek to report and expose the truth.

Unanswered Complaints

Sevrinovsky lodged an application concerning his detention, a plea that investigators refused to register for over a year. The court's decision to terminate proceedings on his complaint underscores the lack of accountability for the violation of journalists' rights. The individuals accused of misconduct and providing false testimony continue to maintain their positions without facing any retribution.

Diminishing Hope

Reflecting on the court's decision, Sevrinovsky confessed that his expectations for the culprits to face consequences for their actions are dwindling. His experience sheds light on the struggles faced by journalists in Russia, who often have to contend with a justice system that appears indifferent to their plight.