Council of Europe Concerned Over Russia’s Withdrawal from National Minorities Convention

In a recent development, the Council of Europe has expressed deep concern over Russia’s withdrawal from the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities (FCNM), a move that could potentially have grave implications for over 25 million people within the Russian Federation who belong to various national minorities.

Effects of Russia’s Withdrawal from FCNM

As reported, Russia’s decision to exit the FCNM last October stemmed from a perceived reduction in the powers of Russian representation on the Council. The FCNM’s Advisory Committee underlined that the withdrawal deprives these national minorities and indigenous peoples of protection, erodes their language and education rights, and leaves them exposed to severe human rights violations.

Notably, the committee observed that individuals from minority groups are disproportionately represented in the Russian military, particularly in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. This overrepresentation, coupled with the increased repression in Russian-occupied territories like Crimea, including forced military service, paints a grim picture for the minorities.

Historical Context and Implications

The FCNM, a treaty designed to protect minority rights and prevent discrimination, was ratified by Russia in 1998. However, Russia’s decision to withdraw from the FCNM in September 2022 was reportedly due to a limitation of a Russian expert’s powers within the Committee.

Furthermore, Russia has repeatedly been accused of using alleged mistreatment of Russian-speaking populations in other countries, specifically Ukraine, as a pretext for its military aggression. This includes the annexation of Crimea and military actions in Donbas, adding another layer of complexity and concern to the situation.

Implications for the Future

The Council of Europe’s concerns underscore the potential repercussions of Russia’s withdrawal from the FCNM. The move threatens to undermine the rights and protections of national minorities and indigenous peoples within Russia, potentially leading to further marginalization and human rights abuses. It also fuels concerns over Russia’s military policies, particularly in relation to minorities, and its actions in territories like Crimea.