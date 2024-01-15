en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Convicted Russian Mayor Joins Military in Ukraine: A Trade-off in Justice?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
Convicted Russian Mayor Joins Military in Ukraine: A Trade-off in Justice?

In a startling development, former Russian mayor, Oleg Gumenyuk, convicted of bribery, has had his prison sentence reduced after signing a contract to join Russia’s military forces in Ukraine. This act underscores a potential policy in Russia where convicts can possibly lessen their sentences by opting to serve in the military amid the persisting conflict in Ukraine.

Trading Prison Bars for Military Ranks

Gumenyuk, the disgraced ex-mayor of Vladivostok, was found guilty of accepting bribes amounting to $432,000 and sentenced to a 12-year imprisonment. However, his sentence was curtailed after he agreed to serve in the military, a decision confirmed by his lawyer. The specifics of Gumenyuk’s bribery conviction or the exact terms of the contract he signed to fight in Ukraine were not disclosed, but he was instructed to report to his military unit on Dec. 22.

Historical Echoes and Unanswered Questions

This tactic of deploying prisoners to replenish troops is not novel to Russia. The Soviet Union employed ‘prisoner battalions’ during World War II. The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine saw a wave of prisoners, including Gumenyuk, being released to join the military ranks. Those who sign up for six months on the frontline are pardoned upon their return, illustrating the desperate measures Russia is resorting to as the conflict in Ukraine persists.

The Ethical Quagmire

The unfolding scenario raises critical questions about the ethical and legal implications of such agreements. It invites scrutiny on the conditions under which these agreements are made and the potential consequences for both the individuals involved and the broader conduct of the war. The reports of continued shelling and attacks between Russia and Ukraine add to this disquieting narrative.

In the broader context, this narrative serves as a stark reminder of the lengths nations can go to sustain their military ranks in times of conflict. As the situation in Ukraine remains tense, the story of Gumenyuk and others like him continue to play out, casting long shadows over the ethics of war and justice.

0
Military Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
41 seconds ago
Indian Armed Forces Pay Tribute to Veterans on the 8th Veterans Day
The 8th Veterans Day, a time-honored tradition to pay tribute to the service and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces veterans, was celebrated with grandeur and reverence at the Chandimandir Military Station. Hosted by the Western Command of the Indian Army, the event drew the attendance of over 800 veterans from the Army, Navy, and
Indian Armed Forces Pay Tribute to Veterans on the 8th Veterans Day
US Military Intercepts Missile Fired from Yemen: A Sign of Escalating Tensions
29 mins ago
US Military Intercepts Missile Fired from Yemen: A Sign of Escalating Tensions
Belagavi: A Tapestry of Valor, Culture, and Controversies
33 mins ago
Belagavi: A Tapestry of Valor, Culture, and Controversies
The New Landscape of National Security and Geopolitics: A Comprehensive Review
3 mins ago
The New Landscape of National Security and Geopolitics: A Comprehensive Review
76th Army Day: Honouring Sacrifices and Embracing Technology
6 mins ago
76th Army Day: Honouring Sacrifices and Embracing Technology
North Korea Tests Solid-Fuel Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile: A Leap in Military Prowess
17 mins ago
North Korea Tests Solid-Fuel Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile: A Leap in Military Prowess
Latest Headlines
World News
Kentucky Wildcats Experience Minor Drop in College Basketball Rankings
13 seconds
Kentucky Wildcats Experience Minor Drop in College Basketball Rankings
Delhi/NCR Battles Intense Cold Wave: A Deep Dive into the Frosty Impact
20 seconds
Delhi/NCR Battles Intense Cold Wave: A Deep Dive into the Frosty Impact
Mercedes Mone and Katt Williams: Where Are They Now?
35 seconds
Mercedes Mone and Katt Williams: Where Are They Now?
PTI Candidates Go Independent in Karachi Elections: A Political Game-Changer
38 seconds
PTI Candidates Go Independent in Karachi Elections: A Political Game-Changer
Supreme Court Upholds Bassey Otu's Victory: Prof. Sandy Onor Congratulates
47 seconds
Supreme Court Upholds Bassey Otu's Victory: Prof. Sandy Onor Congratulates
SOPHiA GENETICS and Karkinos Healthcare Partner to Disrupt Cancer Care in India
54 seconds
SOPHiA GENETICS and Karkinos Healthcare Partner to Disrupt Cancer Care in India
Welsh Government's Draft Child Poverty Strategy Under Fire
55 seconds
Welsh Government's Draft Child Poverty Strategy Under Fire
Super Bowl Rings: More Than Just a Symbol of Triumph
55 seconds
Super Bowl Rings: More Than Just a Symbol of Triumph
2024 US Elections: A Political Landscape in Flux
59 seconds
2024 US Elections: A Political Landscape in Flux
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
20 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app