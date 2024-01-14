Convicted Former Mayor Joins Russia’s Military in Ukraine

Oleg Gumenyuk, the ex-mayor of Vladivostok, convicted of receiving bribes worth approximately $432,000, has been released early from his 12-year prison sentence to join the Russian military in their ongoing operations in Ukraine. The release was facilitated after Gumenyuk signed a contract to fight in the war-torn country, a development confirmed by his lawyer, Andrei Kitaev. The exact whereabouts of Gumenyuk, post-release, remain undisclosed, but he was reportedly directed to report to his assigned military unit by December 22.

Historical Echoes: Prisoner Battalions in Modern Warfare

The enlistment of convicts in the military is not an unprecedented move for Russia. The nation has actively been recruiting inmates to fight in Ukraine, dangling the carrot of pardons after six months of military service. This strategy is a clear echo of the Soviet Union’s tactic during World War II when ‘prisoner battalions’ were deployed to the front lines.

Surge in Violence Amidst Unconventional Recruitment

On the same day as the reporting of Gumenyuk’s enlistment, violence escalated in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. A Russian attack on the city of Kherson resulted in six casualties. Simultaneously, a Ukrainian drone strike in the Russian border village of Tetkino left one person injured. These incidents serve as a grim backdrop to the unconventional recruitment strategies adopted by the Russian military.

Former Mayor Now a Soldier

Gumenyuk, who served as the mayor of Vladivostok from April 2019 to May 2021, was found guilty of bribery in January 2023. His initial sentence of over 16 years was later reduced to 12 years. His early release and subsequent enlistment to fight in Ukraine mark a stark transition from a public servant entangled in corruption charges to a soldier on the front lines.