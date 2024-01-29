Conflicting Reports Arise After Military Plane Crash in Russia's Belgorod Region

A military transport plane crash in the Belgorod region of Russia on a Wednesday has spawned a whirlwind of contradictory reports between Russian and Ukrainian officials, raising more questions than answers. The Russian narrative claims the plane was downed by missiles fired from Ukraine while transporting Ukrainian Prisoners of War (POWs). The tragic incident allegedly resulted in the deaths of all 74 people on board, including 65 Ukrainian POWs.

Ukraine's Skepticism and Russia's Claims

However, Ukraine has not confirmed the presence of its POWs on the plane. The Ukrainian agency overseeing prisoner exchanges reported that relatives of the named Ukrainian POWs could not identify their loved ones in the provided crash site photos. Ukraine's military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, voiced skepticism about the number of people claimed to be on board and indicated that Kyiv is in the dark about verifiable information regarding the incident.

Unverified Social Media Evidence

Social media in Belgorod showcased a video of the plane plunging and a subsequent explosion. However, this evidence has not been independently verified. Ukrainian officials had acknowledged a planned prisoner exchange on the same day, but stated it was canceled, and Russia did not request a safe corridor for the swap, which is a standard procedure.

Appeals from the Red Cross and Calls for Investigation

The International Committee of the Red Cross in Ukraine has implored Russia to return any bodies of POWs, emphasizing that such exchanges usually require substantial preparation. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for an international investigation into the crash. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his first public remarks about the incident, accused Ukraine of attacking the plane, either intentionally or by mistake, and pledged to make the investigation's findings public.