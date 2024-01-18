Coda Story: A Year in Review – Highlighting Global Power Abuses and Authoritarianism

Throughout 2023, Coda Story has been at the forefront of reporting on a variety of issues highlighting the different forms of authoritarianism and abuses of power worldwide. Their journalism has centered on the impact of authoritarian regimes on people's lives, their methods to expand control and influence, and the profound implications these actions hold for societies globally.

Manipulating Historical Narratives

In Dresden, Germany, the far-right disrupted the traditional silent commemoration of the 1945 Allied firebombing. This act, aiming to portray Germans not as perpetrators but as victims of World War II, is a manifestation of a broader attempt to manipulate historical narratives. The removal of an inscription commemorating those who died from the UK and the US bombing in February 1945 is believed to prevent neo-Nazis from using it as a meeting and demonstration venue. This incident indicates how historical events can be twisted for propaganda purposes, showcasing the need for responsible and accurate historical representation.

Struggle Against Western Sanctions

In May, Coda Story and Lighthouse Reports undertook an examination of the social media accounts of Russian oligarchs. The study revealed a struggle against Western sanctions imposed due to the ongoing war, significantly impacting the oligarchs' wealth. This close look at the financial implications of geopolitical conflicts offers insights into the economic pressure points that can serve as levers for international diplomacy and policy-making.

Preserving History and Human Rights

An investigative piece in October brought to light Memorial, a Russian human rights organization. Despite orders from Russian authorities to dissolve, Memorial continues to operate and educate the public on Russia's history of repression. This defiance underscores the significance of independent organizations in preserving historical truths and promoting human rights, even under the shadow of authoritarianism.

Indigenous Rights and Environmental Concerns

In December, a report from Sweden's Arctic region delved into the tension between preserving Indigenous rights and promoting carbon-free mining initiatives. The story emphasized the environmental and cultural stakes involved, highlighting the intricate balance necessary between economic development and cultural preservation.