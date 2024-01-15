en English
Classified Document Unveils German Army’s Preparations for Potential Russian Attack

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:59 pm EST
A classified document recently obtained by the BILD newspaper has unveiled that Germany’s Bundeswehr is making strategic preparations for a potential Russian attack. The German government, under its current left-green-liberal leadership, would deploy tens of thousands of soldiers to counter this threat. The document outlines an intricate scenario set to unfold from February 2024, potentially escalating into a larger conflict.

A Detailed War Scenario

The secret scenario, named ‘Defense of the Alliance 2025’, envisages the onset of tensions escalating into a full-blown conflict, involving the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of NATO soldiers and a possible war outbreak by the summer of 2025. It begins with Russia launching a wave of mobilization, drafting an additional 200,000 troops, and initiating a spring offensive that pushes back the Ukrainian army with limited Western support.

Germany’s Contingency Plans

In response to these hypothetical military actions, the German Ministry of Defense is devising an action plan. This plan comes into play after the supposed defeat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, anticipating an escalation between Russia and NATO within weeks. The Bundeswehr predicts Russian troops will launch a large-scale offensive in Ukraine in the spring, leading to ethnic clashes in the Baltic states.

NATO’s Anticipated Response

The classified document further reveals that the escalating tensions may lead to Russian troops being transferred to Kaliningrad to attack the Suwalki corridor. In response, NATO plans to transfer 300,000 troops to the eastern flank for reliable deterrence. This detailed scenario depicts a series of actions from both Russian and Western sides, indicating a comprehensive and meticulously planned response to this hypothetical future military aggression.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

