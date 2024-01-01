en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

Civilians in Kherson at Peril Amidst Ongoing Conflict

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 6:32 pm EST
Civilians in Kherson at Peril Amidst Ongoing Conflict

On the very first day of the year, a chilling echo of conflict was felt in the Kherson region of Ukraine. A 44-year-old woman, a mere bystander in the ongoing strife, became the latest victim of the relentless shelling by Russian forces. The incident occurred in the suburbs of Kherson, a city already ravaged by the persistent hostilities between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Caught in the Crossfire

The woman, whose identity still remains undisclosed, was at her home in Komyshany when the shelling commenced. The impact of the explosion led to her sustaining a mine-blast trauma and a concussion, medical terms that barely convey the human suffering she endured. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where her condition is currently being monitored.

Frequent Incidents of Civilian Casualties

This incident is far from being an isolated one. Russian forces have been regularly launching attacks across the Dnipro River, with Kherson and its surrounding areas often bearing the brunt. Only recently, a 73-year-old woman lost her life in a similar attack in the village of Veletenske, near Kherson. Another woman, aged 50, was also injured in the same incident, sustaining back and leg injuries.

Continued Hostilities in the Region

Despite repeated calls for a cease-fire, the situation in Kherson Oblast remains tense. The head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, reported the incident, highlighting once again the daily risks faced by civilians in the conflict-ridden areas. As the new year begins, the people of Kherson continue to live under the shadow of war, their hope for peace persistently challenged by the harsh reality of conflict.

0
Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Vladimir Putin Speaks: Russia's Stand, Ukraine Conflict, and Economic Resilience

By Rizwan Shah

Russia Announces Significant Increase in Federal Minimum Wage

By BNN Correspondents

Defeat of Neo-Fascism: Russia's Pivotal Goal for 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: Regaining Control of Crimea Crucial in Conflict with Russia

By BNN Correspondents

Deadly New Year: Rocket Strike Hits Donetsk amid Ongoing Ukraine-Russi ...
@Russia · 1 hour
Deadly New Year: Rocket Strike Hits Donetsk amid Ongoing Ukraine-Russi ...
heart comment 0
Russia Escalates Ukraine Offensive with Record Drone Attacks on New Year’s Day

By BNN Correspondents

Russia Escalates Ukraine Offensive with Record Drone Attacks on New Year's Day
Zelenskyy Dismisses Perception of Russian Victory in Ukraine War

By BNN Correspondents

Zelenskyy Dismisses Perception of Russian Victory in Ukraine War
New Year’s Day Marred by Russian Missile Strikes in Ukraine

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Marred by Russian Missile Strikes in Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates: A New Year of Uncertainty

By BNN Correspondents

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates: A New Year of Uncertainty
Latest Headlines
World News
AI and Deepfakes: The New Frontiers of Misinformation in 2023
48 seconds
AI and Deepfakes: The New Frontiers of Misinformation in 2023
Wangphu Village Pleads for More Responsive Governance
1 min
Wangphu Village Pleads for More Responsive Governance
Vladimir Putin Speaks: Russia's Stand, Ukraine Conflict, and Economic Resilience
17 mins
Vladimir Putin Speaks: Russia's Stand, Ukraine Conflict, and Economic Resilience
Julius Randle Leads Knicks to Victory Over Timberwolves
19 mins
Julius Randle Leads Knicks to Victory Over Timberwolves
DJ Uiagalelei Commits to Florida State Seminoles Amid Quarterback Instability
20 mins
DJ Uiagalelei Commits to Florida State Seminoles Amid Quarterback Instability
The Big Joy Project: Micro Acts of Joy Enhance Happiness Globally
20 mins
The Big Joy Project: Micro Acts of Joy Enhance Happiness Globally
2024 Sports Projections: A Year of High Stakes, Record Contracts, and Potential Game-changers
21 mins
2024 Sports Projections: A Year of High Stakes, Record Contracts, and Potential Game-changers
North Koreans Ring in 2024 with State-Approved Festivities Amid Nuclear Pledge
21 mins
North Koreans Ring in 2024 with State-Approved Festivities Amid Nuclear Pledge
David Davis Calls for Unity and Resilience in Conservative Party
27 mins
David Davis Calls for Unity and Resilience in Conservative Party
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
51 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
2 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
2 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
3 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
4 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
4 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app