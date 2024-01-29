Chinese Company Invests $140M in Russian Food at Made in Russia Festival

At the ongoing Made in Russia Festival and Fair in Shenyang, the capital of northeastern China's Liaoning Province, a Chinese company has made a landmark acquisition of Russian food products worth 1 billion yuan, approximately 140 million US dollars. The significant purchase has been confirmed by Liaoning Vice Governor Jin Guowei during a Sino-Russian trade and economic cooperation conference, although the name of the Chinese company remains undisclosed.

Boosting Sino-Russian Trade Relations

The festival, which started on January 27 and will run through February 4, 2024, is a major event graced by approximately 130 companies from 30 different regions of Russia. It serves as a grand platform for strengthening Sino-Russian trade relations and increasing the visibility of Russian-branded products in the Chinese market. Hosted in the cities of Shenyang and Dalian, the festival aims to stimulate interest and active participation, fostering a greater understanding and appreciation of Russian commodities.

An Expected Turnout of 3 Million Visitors

The Made in Russia Festival and Fair, with its broad array of Russian goods, is attracting a large audience. The organizers are anticipating a footfall of around 3 million visitors during the course of the event. This impressive turnout is a testament to the burgeoning demand for high-quality Russian products, particularly food items, in China.

More Than a Trade Fair

More than just a trade fair, the Made in Russia Festival and Fair is also a cultural event. A comprehensive cultural program runs alongside the main event, presenting Russian values and traditions to the Chinese public. The festival is, thus, a confluence of commerce and culture, aiming to bridge the gap between the two nations and promoting mutual understanding and respect.