en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

China’s CNC Machine Tool Exports to Russia Surge Amidst Ukraine Conflict

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:31 pm EST
China’s CNC Machine Tool Exports to Russia Surge Amidst Ukraine Conflict

In a concerning development amidst geopolitical tensions, China’s export of high-precision computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools to Russia has witnessed a tenfold increase since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022. This surge has raised alarm bells among Ukraine’s allies, who have been striving to limit Russia’s access to such critical equipment.

Surge in Chinese CNC Exports to Russia

According to Russian customs data, Chinese manufacturers exported CNC tools worth $68 million to Russia in July, a substantial leap from $6.5 million in February 2022. This dramatic increase in Chinese CNC exports signifies not only a strengthening strategic alliance between the two nations but also demonstrates the adaptability of sanctioned states in circumventing trade restrictions. The shift in trade pattern mirrors the broader geopolitical undercurrents and the challenges of implementing technology sanctions amid deepening bilateral ties.

Impact of Sanctions on CNC Imports

With the European Union’s tightened restrictions, Russia’s CNC tool imports from EU countries have significantly fallen. In turn, Russia has sought alternatives, primarily China, Taiwan, and South Korea. As of July, Chinese origin CNC devices constituted 57% of Russian imports by value, a considerable increase from 12% before the war. The United States has responded by imposing sweeping sanctions on all major Russian importers of CNC tools and has warned Chinese companies of potential sanctions if they continue to trade with these Russian entities.

China-Russia Economic Relations Amidst International Pressure

Despite the sanctions and international pressure, China continues to maintain a robust economic relationship with Russia. Chinese President Xi Jinping recently highlighted a ‘historic high’ in annual trade volume nearing $200 billion. While China asserts it is not supplying lethal weapons to Russia, the surge in trade of CNC machines and links between Chinese manufacturers and the People’s Liberation Army suggest a veiled support for Russia’s military capabilities. The exact use and effectiveness of the imported Chinese CNC devices within Russian defense production, however, remains uncertain.

0
China Military Russia
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

China Boosts Crude Oil Import Quotas by 60% for 2024: Implications for Global Oil Markets

By Muhammad Jawad

Sean Patrick Hazlett's 'Weird World War: China' Invokes Thucydides' Trap in U.S.-China Relations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Meg 2: The Trench - A Global Production Journey

By BNN Correspondents

Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Cryptocurrency: A New Frontier for Corruption in China ...
@China · 2 hours
Cryptocurrency: A New Frontier for Corruption in China ...
heart comment 0
Live Monkey Hybrids: A New Frontier in Biology

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Live Monkey Hybrids: A New Frontier in Biology
Semiconductor Industry Evolution: The Rising Prominence of Packaging and Testing Technology

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Semiconductor Industry Evolution: The Rising Prominence of Packaging and Testing Technology
Rosen Law Firm Issues Reminder for Golden Heaven Securities Purchasers Ahead of Class Action Lawsuit Deadline

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Rosen Law Firm Issues Reminder for Golden Heaven Securities Purchasers Ahead of Class Action Lawsuit Deadline
New Year’s Day Incident in Beijing Club Amid Nationwide Celebrations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

New Year's Day Incident in Beijing Club Amid Nationwide Celebrations
Latest Headlines
World News
Paramedic Chief Proposes Bylaw to Limit Roadside Memorials for First Responders' Mental Health
16 seconds
Paramedic Chief Proposes Bylaw to Limit Roadside Memorials for First Responders' Mental Health
Chicago Sports in 2023: A Year of Turmoil
24 seconds
Chicago Sports in 2023: A Year of Turmoil
Latina Democrats Prioritize Abortion Rights in 2024 Campaigns
2 mins
Latina Democrats Prioritize Abortion Rights in 2024 Campaigns
2023: A Year of Highs and Lows for Chicago Sports
2 mins
2023: A Year of Highs and Lows for Chicago Sports
Kurt Angle Reflects on Career: WrestleMania 21 Match 'Greatest of All Time'
3 mins
Kurt Angle Reflects on Career: WrestleMania 21 Match 'Greatest of All Time'
Six NFL Players Poised as Potential Trade Candidates in 2023 Offseason
3 mins
Six NFL Players Poised as Potential Trade Candidates in 2023 Offseason
NFL Betting Trends: Unraveling Team Performances as Season Nears End
3 mins
NFL Betting Trends: Unraveling Team Performances as Season Nears End
The Critical Role of Blood Types in Transfusions and the Advancements in Diagnostics
4 mins
The Critical Role of Blood Types in Transfusions and the Advancements in Diagnostics
A New Era in College Football: Building Success on Inherited Talent and Culture
4 mins
A New Era in College Football: Building Success on Inherited Talent and Culture
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
20 mins
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
4 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
4 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app