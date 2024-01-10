China Surpasses Japan as World’s Top Car Exporter

In a trailblazing shift for the global auto industry, China has emerged as the world’s top car exporter, surpassing Japan. This development sprouts from a surge in demand from Russia, as European, Japanese, and Korean car brands have largely withdrawn from the Russian market following the invasion of Ukraine. The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) reports a record 5.26 million vehicles sold overseas in 2023, approximately a million more than Japan. Russia accounted for almost 800,000 of the additional 2 million vehicles exported by China in the same year.

Chinese Carmakers Reap the Benefits

Among the gainers from this tectonic shift are Chinese automakers Chery, Geely, and Great Wall Motor, witnessing significant increases in sales to Russia. This growth is not confined to traditional gas-powered autos but also includes the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) sector. Chinese EV makers are expected to account for 30% of China’s total car exports this year, with a cost advantage over Tesla’s Model 3 assembled in Europe. The cost of assembling a Chinese-made EV is reportedly 25% lower, positioning Chinese carmakers to control an estimated 33% of the global market by 2030.

Domestic Demand in China

Domestic demand in China has also witnessed a revival, particularly in the electric vehicle sector. Despite international uncertainties, vehicle sales rose 5.3% to 21.93 million units, marking the third consecutive year of growth. Sales of pure battery-powered vehicles surged by a noteworthy 20.8%. BYD, a domestic automaker, has surpassed Tesla as the top EV seller, further solidifying China’s position in the global auto market.

Russia’s Auto Industry in Decline

While China’s auto industry thrives, Russia’s has suffered a significant decline since the commencement of the war with Ukraine. Purchases of foreign-produced cars have nearly come to a standstill due to soaring prices, weak consumer sentiment, and dwindling supply. Domestic sales in Russia have plummeted to around a quarter of their pre-war levels, painting a grim picture for the country’s auto industry.