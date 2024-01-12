China-Russia Trade Hits Record High in 2023, U.S. Commerce Declines Amid Tensions

Trade between China and Russia eclipsed previous records in 2023, crossing the $240 billion mark, a year-on-year increase of 26.3 percent. This surge not only surpassed the $200 billion target set during bilateral discussions, but it also mirrors the strengthening political and economic alliance between the two nations since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Despite the declaration of neutrality by China, the nation has faced backlash from western countries for its lack of condemnation of Russia’s actions.

China-US Trade Tensions and Decline in Commerce

In stark contrast to the blossoming China-Russia trade, the commercial relationship between China and the United States witnessed a slump for the first time since 2019. The trade value plummeted by 11.6 percent to $664 billion, reflecting the ongoing geopolitical strains.

Challenges in China’s Domestic Economy

China’s domestic economic data paints a concerning picture. The country witnessed a decline in both exports and imports, falling by 4.6 percent and 5.5 percent respectively, marking the first decrease since 2016. Adding to the economic woes, China experienced a deflationary period for the third consecutive month in December. The consumer price index fell by 0.3 percent year-on-year, indicating a consistent fall in prices since September, after a brief recovery in August.

Deflation in China Versus Inflation in the US

This deflationary trend in China stands in stark contrast to the inflation rates observed in the United States. The US closed December with an inflation rate of 3.4 percent. The producer prices in China also fell by 2.7 percent, marking the 15th straight month of decline. For the year 2023, China’s inflation averaged at a mere 0.2 percent, a significant divergence from major economies grappling with resurgent inflation.