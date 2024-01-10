en English
Russia

Children of War: The Evacuation from Belgorod

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:42 pm EST
Children of War: The Evacuation from Belgorod

In a scene fraught with fear and sorrow, hundreds of children have been evacuated from the Russian border city of Belgorod following weeks of devastating shelling from Ukrainian forces. The city, once bustling with life, has now become a war zone, the echoes of artillery fire replacing the laughter of children.

Unsuspecting Victims of Conflict

The youngest victims of this ongoing conflict, children from first to fourth grade, have been forced to leave their homes, their schools, and their very lives behind. A total of 300 residents, including 93 children, have boarded trains bound for the neighboring region of Voronezh, in what is being called the largest evacuation from a major Russian city since hostilities against Ukraine began in February 2022.

The Human Toll of War

Parents, their faces etched with worry, escorted their children to the train station. Among them was 37-year-old Yelena Gokova, who bid a tearful farewell to her child. The evacuation, while necessary for their safety, has come at a tremendous emotional cost. This is the reality for those living close to conflict zones: the persistent fear, the upheaval of lives, the human toll of war.

Escaping to Safety

The evacuated children will stay in children’s health camps in Voronezh for at least 21 days, a temporary respite from the violence back home. While they may be safe from physical harm for now, the psychological impact of their experiences cannot be overlooked. The sound of shelling, the sight of their city in ruins, the feeling of leaving their families behind—these are memories that will linger long after the war ends.

Russia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Russia

