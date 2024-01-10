en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

BRICS+ Fashion Week and Geopolitical Maneuvers: Navigating International Relations

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:39 pm EST
BRICS+ Fashion Week and Geopolitical Maneuvers: Navigating International Relations

Emerging as a potent platform for collaboration among international fashion designers, the BRICS+ Fashion Week, hosted in Moscow, has transcended the confines of its traditional member countries. The event, which featured designers from various African and Asian nations, is seen as an opportunity to forge partnerships, boost brand presence, and strengthen cultural and economic ties, particularly in the shifting geopolitical landscape involving Russia and other countries.

Secret Meeting in Riyadh: Quest for Peace

A clandestine meeting of national security advisors in Saudi Arabia, involving representatives from Ukraine, the Group of Seven (G-7), and select global South countries, sought to foster candid discussions on Ukraine’s peace formula and potential engagement with Russia. The confidential nature of this meeting underscored the complexities and sensitivities around brokering peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Divergent Views and Absence of Key Players

While Ukraine and its G7 allies espoused the necessity of preserving Ukraine’s territorial integrity, doubts lingered about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s commitment to substantive negotiations. The non-participation of significant global players like China, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates questioned the effectiveness of these discussions, suggesting an intricate web of alliances and interests influencing the pursuit of a resolution.

Fashion Diplomacy and Geopolitical Maneuvers

Amidst this geopolitical chess game, the BRICS+ Fashion Week stands as a testament to the role of cultural exchange and economic cooperation in shaping international relationships. This initiative, attracting approximately 1.5 million visitors, underscores the power of the fashion industry in influencing nations’ perceptions on the global stage, echoing the nuanced and strategic approaches necessary to navigate the complexities of the international landscape.

0
Africa Fashion Russia
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
7 mins ago
Son of Niger's Ousted President Released from House Arrest Amid International Pressure
The son of Niger’s ousted President, Mohamed Bazoum Salem, has been provisionally released from house arrest, according to a statement from a military tribunal. The tribunal’s announcement arrived this Monday, however, it did not provide updates on the status of Salem’s parents, who have been held under detention since the military coup took place in
Son of Niger's Ousted President Released from House Arrest Amid International Pressure
DR Congo's Constitutional Court Affirms Tshisekedi's Re-Election Amid Fraud Allegations
19 mins ago
DR Congo's Constitutional Court Affirms Tshisekedi's Re-Election Amid Fraud Allegations
Dr. Afari Gyan Sounds Alarm on Open Vote-Buying, Calls for Urgent Electoral Reforms
26 mins ago
Dr. Afari Gyan Sounds Alarm on Open Vote-Buying, Calls for Urgent Electoral Reforms
Nigeria and Russia Bolstering Ties, BRICS Membership on the Horizon?
11 mins ago
Nigeria and Russia Bolstering Ties, BRICS Membership on the Horizon?
Women Break Barriers as Match Officials in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
18 mins ago
Women Break Barriers as Match Officials in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Somali President Concludes Bilateral Talks in Eritrea Amid Regional Tensions
19 mins ago
Somali President Concludes Bilateral Talks in Eritrea Amid Regional Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Cricket Captain Cummins Assures Bancroft: No Residual Resentment From Sandpaper Scandal
55 seconds
Cricket Captain Cummins Assures Bancroft: No Residual Resentment From Sandpaper Scandal
Retired Air Force Brigadier General Chris Walker Announces Run for Congress
2 mins
Retired Air Force Brigadier General Chris Walker Announces Run for Congress
Peter Sonski: A New Catholic Voice in the 2024 Presidential Race
2 mins
Peter Sonski: A New Catholic Voice in the 2024 Presidential Race
Trump Stirs Base with Claims of Migrants Voting, Despite Expert Dismissal
3 mins
Trump Stirs Base with Claims of Migrants Voting, Despite Expert Dismissal
JPR Williams: A Rugby Legend's Lasting Legacy and an Iconic Try in Jersey
4 mins
JPR Williams: A Rugby Legend's Lasting Legacy and an Iconic Try in Jersey
Showdown in Shiv Sena: The Battle for Party Leadership in Maharashtra
6 mins
Showdown in Shiv Sena: The Battle for Party Leadership in Maharashtra
Arrests at Capitol: Protest Against Ivey's Israel-Gaza Stance
6 mins
Arrests at Capitol: Protest Against Ivey's Israel-Gaza Stance
Tevita Pangai Jr's Surprise Appearance Sparks NRL Return Rumors; The Courier-Mail Announces Subscription Offers
6 mins
Tevita Pangai Jr's Surprise Appearance Sparks NRL Return Rumors; The Courier-Mail Announces Subscription Offers
Mystery Assault in Sydney's Maroubra: Man Found with Serious Injuries
7 mins
Mystery Assault in Sydney's Maroubra: Man Found with Serious Injuries
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
55 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
1 hour
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
4 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
7 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app