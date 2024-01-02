BRICS Expansion: Five Nations Join the Emerging Economies Group

In a significant geopolitical move, five nations—Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, and Ethiopia—joined the BRICS group on January 1, 2024.

The expansion occurred ahead of the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, in August 2023. The BRICS group, an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, was established in 2006 and expanded to include South Africa in 2010. It has since evolved into a crucial platform for cooperation among emerging economies and developing countries.

BRICS Expansion: Strengthening Global Influence

The enlargement of the BRICS group is aimed at bolstering its influence globally. The combined population of the expanded BRICS now totals approximately 3.5 billion, with an economy exceeding $28.5 trillion, or around 28% of the global GDP. This expansion could signify a significant shift in the geopolitical landscape.

However, Argentina, which was also invited to join the bloc, declined the offer in late December 2023. The reasons behind Argentina’s decision remain unclear. Yet, this development does not seem to have dampened the spirits of the newly expanded group.

Emerging Economies Reducing Reliance on US Dollar

The growth of the BRICS group has sparked debates among analysts about its potential impact on the group’s cohesion and decision-making. While some argue that the differences within the expanded BRICS could undermine its power, others view this as an opportunity for emerging economies to decrease their dependence on the US dollar and enhance their representation.

In 2023, Brazil’s president suggested the adoption of a common currency for trade within BRICS nations, a proposal that has gained traction with the group’s expansion. The adoption of a common currency could further challenge the dominance of the US dollar in global trade.

Russia Assumes BRICS Presidency

As of January 1, 2024, Russia has assumed the BRICS presidency, following South Africa’s chairmanship in 2023. Russian President Vladimir Putin has committed to enhancing the BRICS’ role in the global financial system and ensuring the smooth integration of the new members. Russia will host the BRICS annual summit in Kazan in October 2024.

The expansion of the BRICS group is a profound development that could reshape the dynamics of global economies and politics. As the world watches this new chapter unfold, the impact and potential of this expanded alliance will undoubtedly be a topic of intense discussion in the coming months.