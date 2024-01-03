en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

BRICS Alliance Expands: A New Era in Global Economy and Politics

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:08 pm EST
BRICS Alliance Expands: A New Era in Global Economy and Politics

In a significant geopolitical move, the BRICS alliance, originally composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has expanded its membership to include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, and Ethiopia. This expansion boosts the group’s global economic and political influence, representing a combined population of over 3.5 billion and a collective GDP of over $28.5 trillion or 28% of the global economy.

Expansion Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The enlargement of the BRICS alliance comes amid rising geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China. With China leading calls for the BRICS to counterbalance the West, the addition of these five nations, particularly two significant oil exporters like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, could intensify the group’s ambition to champion the Global South. Argentina, however, declined the invitation to join.

A New Geopolitical Landscape

This landmark expansion could signal a shift in the geopolitical landscape. It is anticipated that the inclusion of Saudi Arabia and the UAE will offer new investment opportunities for the Arab world’s two largest economies, further enhancing the group’s global influence. Amidst global uncertainties, both Saudi Arabia and the UAE have maintained consistent economic growth. Saudi Arabia’s focus on economic diversification and the UAE’s expected economic growth of 3.4% in 2023 make them strong additions to the group.

BRICS’ Role in the International Financial System

As the newly expanded BRICS assumes a larger role in the international financial system, calls for the development of an alternative currency to the US dollar are expected to grow. Brazil’s president has already advocated for the adoption of a common currency among BRICS nations for trade and investment. With Russia assuming the presidency of BRICS from South Africa, Russian President Vladimir Putin is committed to enhancing BRICS’ role in the international financial system and the harmonious integration of the new members.

As both a potential challenge to Western influence and a platform for cooperation among developing economies, the expanded BRICS alliance is poised to reshape the global economic and political landscape. This expansion brings with it the promise of increased economic power, geopolitical influence, technology innovation, sustainable development, and global financial stability.

0
International Relations Russia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Philippines' DTI to Launch Online Training Platform for MSMEs, Aims to Boost Local Exporters

By BNN Correspondents

War and Human Nature: Unearthing the Truth

By Aqsa Younas Rana

EU's Pursuit of Strategic Autonomy Amid Geopolitical Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Trinidad and Tobago's Economic Growth: A Story of Export Diversification and Resilience

By BNN Correspondents

Russia-Ukraine War: Majority of U.S. Voters Perceive a Stalemate, Reve ...
@International Relations · 42 mins
Russia-Ukraine War: Majority of U.S. Voters Perceive a Stalemate, Reve ...
heart comment 0
State Intervention against Piracy: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

By Geeta Pillai

State Intervention against Piracy: A Catalyst for Economic Growth
Pakistan and Afghanistan: Navigating a Complex Relationship Amidst Changing Dynamics

By Saboor Bayat

Pakistan and Afghanistan: Navigating a Complex Relationship Amidst Changing Dynamics
The Hidden Threats: Under-the-Radar International Disputes Looming in 2024

By Saboor Bayat

The Hidden Threats: Under-the-Radar International Disputes Looming in 2024
Powerful Earthquakes Rattle Japan: Destruction, Death and a Wave of Support

By BNN Correspondents

Powerful Earthquakes Rattle Japan: Destruction, Death and a Wave of Support
Latest Headlines
World News
Haryana to Establish Specialized Sports Centers and Nurseries: A Step Towards Athletic Excellence
20 seconds
Haryana to Establish Specialized Sports Centers and Nurseries: A Step Towards Athletic Excellence
Detroit Lions Release Isaiah Buggs Ahead of Playoffs
41 seconds
Detroit Lions Release Isaiah Buggs Ahead of Playoffs
J.P. Stevens Triumphs Over Perth Amboy in GMC White Division Basketball Match
2 mins
J.P. Stevens Triumphs Over Perth Amboy in GMC White Division Basketball Match
J&K Athletes Triumph: First Gold in Para Archery World Championship, Stellar Performance at Moscow Wushu Stars
2 mins
J&K Athletes Triumph: First Gold in Para Archery World Championship, Stellar Performance at Moscow Wushu Stars
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: An Evenly Matched College Basketball Game
2 mins
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: An Evenly Matched College Basketball Game
Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts: Southern Conference Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts: Southern Conference Basketball Showdown
George Mason Patriots vs La Salle Explorers: An Epic College Basketball Showdown
2 mins
George Mason Patriots vs La Salle Explorers: An Epic College Basketball Showdown
Aztecs vs Bulldogs: High-Stakes Basketball Showdown on Jan 3, 2024
2 mins
Aztecs vs Bulldogs: High-Stakes Basketball Showdown on Jan 3, 2024
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
12 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
59 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app