en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

Boost for Socially-Oriented NPOs in Russia: Winners of 2023 Competition Announced

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:10 pm EST
Boost for Socially-Oriented NPOs in Russia: Winners of 2023 Competition Announced

In a significant stride for social development, the Coordinating Committee of Russia has declared the results of a competition aimed at bolstering socially-oriented non-profit organizations (NPOs). The competition was held in the autumn of 2023, receiving an overwhelming response with 10,827 applications from 88 regions across the country. Among these, 1,559 NPOs were selected as winners.

Presidential Grant Foundation: Championing Social Causes

These winning projects will receive funding from the Presidential Grant Foundation, which has earmarked 4.4 billion rubles for their realization. Moreover, an additional 2 billion rubles are set to be distributed among 81 regions as co-funding to further bolster the NPOs. The regional bodies have been entrusted with managing these funds transparently, which includes an additional 3.6 billion rubles of their own, in line with the guidelines outlined by the Presidential Grant Foundation.

Next Steps and Future Plans

The Coordinating Committee has also approved the rules for the next competition, which will accept applications from February 1 to March 15, 2024. This initiative is part of a larger effort by the Presidential Grant Foundation to support social causes. Since its inception seven years ago, it has backed more than 43,000 projects across all 89 regions of Russia, with a total budget surpassing 133 billion rubles. The Foundation has contributed a significant 72 billion rubles to these initiatives.

Assessing Impact and Ensuring Accountability

Notably, the Presidential Grant Foundation also conducts annual evaluations of the projects to gauge their social impact. This rigorous assessment ensures that the funds are utilized effectively and that the projects are delivering measurable benefits to society. As we step into 2024, the Foundation continues its steadfast commitment to fueling social change and fostering a culture of philanthropy in Russia.

0
Russia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Russia

See more
17 mins ago
Major Fire at Wildberries Warehouse amid Ongoing Conflict in Russia and Ukraine
On January 13, 2024, a blaze of significant proportion engulfed a Wildberries warehouse in St. Petersburg, Russia. The warehouse, belonging to Russia’s largest online retailer, saw the initial fire spread from 1,000 square meters to an extensive 70,000 square meters. Nearly 300 firefighters, dozens of fire engines and helicopters were engaged in the firefighting operation.
Major Fire at Wildberries Warehouse amid Ongoing Conflict in Russia and Ukraine
Yandex Joins Google and Bing in Censoring The Pirate Bay
2 hours ago
Yandex Joins Google and Bing in Censoring The Pirate Bay
Brake Failure in Crane Truck Causes Major Accident in Russia
3 hours ago
Brake Failure in Crane Truck Causes Major Accident in Russia
A Glimpse into Ukraine's Maritime Struggles: Vice Admiral Neizhpapa Shares Experiences
20 mins ago
A Glimpse into Ukraine's Maritime Struggles: Vice Admiral Neizhpapa Shares Experiences
Russia's Plan to Construct Landfills in Occupied Ukrainian Territories: An Environmental and Political Concern
41 mins ago
Russia's Plan to Construct Landfills in Occupied Ukrainian Territories: An Environmental and Political Concern
Eight Players to Make Grand Slam Main Draw Debut at 2024 Australian Open
2 hours ago
Eight Players to Make Grand Slam Main Draw Debut at 2024 Australian Open
Latest Headlines
World News
Eagle-Tribune Sets Benchmark with Comprehensive Coverage of New Hampshire Primary
7 seconds
Eagle-Tribune Sets Benchmark with Comprehensive Coverage of New Hampshire Primary
Lakers Seek Swift Guard Amid Reflections on Historic Lakers-Celtics Rivalry
51 seconds
Lakers Seek Swift Guard Amid Reflections on Historic Lakers-Celtics Rivalry
Jonathan Alukwu Pledges More Goals for Sporting Lagos FC in Upcoming NPFL Match
2 mins
Jonathan Alukwu Pledges More Goals for Sporting Lagos FC in Upcoming NPFL Match
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
2 mins
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
Derby County vs Burton Albion: A Clash of Expectations in League One
3 mins
Derby County vs Burton Albion: A Clash of Expectations in League One
From Old Trafford to Goodison Park: The Rise of James Garner
3 mins
From Old Trafford to Goodison Park: The Rise of James Garner
Hockey Olympics Qualifiers 2024: Canada Gears Up, GB Women's Team Triumphs
3 mins
Hockey Olympics Qualifiers 2024: Canada Gears Up, GB Women's Team Triumphs
Burrell Freshman Wrestler Makes History, Riverview Senior Breaks Basketball Record
3 mins
Burrell Freshman Wrestler Makes History, Riverview Senior Breaks Basketball Record
Mitt and Ann Romney: A Shared Political Vision and Life Beyond Privilege
4 mins
Mitt and Ann Romney: A Shared Political Vision and Life Beyond Privilege
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
2 mins
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app