Boost for Socially-Oriented NPOs in Russia: Winners of 2023 Competition Announced

In a significant stride for social development, the Coordinating Committee of Russia has declared the results of a competition aimed at bolstering socially-oriented non-profit organizations (NPOs). The competition was held in the autumn of 2023, receiving an overwhelming response with 10,827 applications from 88 regions across the country. Among these, 1,559 NPOs were selected as winners.

Presidential Grant Foundation: Championing Social Causes

These winning projects will receive funding from the Presidential Grant Foundation, which has earmarked 4.4 billion rubles for their realization. Moreover, an additional 2 billion rubles are set to be distributed among 81 regions as co-funding to further bolster the NPOs. The regional bodies have been entrusted with managing these funds transparently, which includes an additional 3.6 billion rubles of their own, in line with the guidelines outlined by the Presidential Grant Foundation.

Next Steps and Future Plans

The Coordinating Committee has also approved the rules for the next competition, which will accept applications from February 1 to March 15, 2024. This initiative is part of a larger effort by the Presidential Grant Foundation to support social causes. Since its inception seven years ago, it has backed more than 43,000 projects across all 89 regions of Russia, with a total budget surpassing 133 billion rubles. The Foundation has contributed a significant 72 billion rubles to these initiatives.

Assessing Impact and Ensuring Accountability

Notably, the Presidential Grant Foundation also conducts annual evaluations of the projects to gauge their social impact. This rigorous assessment ensures that the funds are utilized effectively and that the projects are delivering measurable benefits to society. As we step into 2024, the Foundation continues its steadfast commitment to fueling social change and fostering a culture of philanthropy in Russia.