Black Snow: Natalia Zubkova's Fight Against Russian Coal Pollution Premieres at CPH:DOX

New York-based director Alina Simone's documentary "Black Snow" captures the compelling story of Natalia Zubkova, a Russian environmental journalist challenging the coal industry's pollution in Siberia. Set to premiere at Copenhagen's CPH:DOX festival, the film chronicles Zubkova's audacious quest to expose the environmental catastrophe in her hometown, Kiselyovsk, amidst Russia's increasing repression of dissent.

From Viral Video to Global Spotlight

In 2019, a video pleading for environmental refugee status from Kiselyovsk residents caught Simone's attention, leading her to the story of Natalia Zubkova. Zubkova's fearless reporting through live, self-narrated videos on the dire conditions in her coal-ravaged town, known as "Death Valley," showcases her confrontational spirit against the backdrop of governmental neglect and environmental degradation.

Challenges and Filmmaking under Surveillance

Simone's journey to tell Zubkova's story faced significant hurdles, including surveillance by Russian authorities and the eventual ban from returning to Russia. Despite these challenges, Simone managed to continue the project by remotely coordinating with shooters in Siberia and capturing Zubkova's forced exile due to relentless harassment. The film aims not just to document an environmental crisis but to ignite a dialogue on authoritarianism, the human cost of coal mining, and the importance of press freedom.

A Collaborative Effort and Impact Campaigns

Simone, alongside Academy Award-nominated producer Kirstine Barfod and sales outfit Cinephil, emphasizes the importance of raising public awareness through "Black Snow." The documentary is supported by numerous philanthropic foundations and film funds, underlining the collaborative effort to bring Zubkova's story to a global audience. With plans for impact campaigns, the team hopes to shed light on broader issues such as environmental refugees and the fight for a cleaner, more just world.

As "Black Snow" prepares for its world premiere, it stands as a testament to the power of individual courage in the face of systemic oppression and environmental neglect. The film not only highlights Natalia Zubkova's remarkable fight but also underscores the critical role of documentary filmmaking in amplifying voices that demand to be heard.