The town of Beryslav in the Kherson region of Ukraine, has been subjected to a relentless onslaught of shelling by Russian troops. These attacks have created a perilous situation for the remaining seven thousand residents and have resulted in the widespread devastation of the town, as reported by Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, head of the press office of the Kherson Regional Military Administration on January 28.

Evacuation and Living Conditions

Amidst the escalating violence, the local population has been forced to evacuate. What once was a bustling town stands eerily silent, with only essential services still operational. The town's infrastructure has been severely compromised, with limited functioning shops, no electricity, and few services available to the remaining inhabitants. Despite the dire circumstances, resilience points have been established across town, providing spots for people to recharge electronic devices and access Starlink internet.

Escalating Attacks on Civilians

The Russian military has intensified its attacks, displaying a callous disregard for civilian safety. In a shocking escalation, explosives have been dropped on civilian areas, including targeting crowds from drones. The destruction of the city hospital, bombed five times by the occupiers, stands as a stark testament to the brutality of the onslaught. Medical staff from the hospital have been reassigned to other areas, and emergency services are working tirelessly to transport patients to safer locations. Mobile outpatient clinics have been set up in nearby areas to provide basic medical care.

Additional Atrocities in the Kherson Region

Further reports from the Kherson region paint a grim picture. Allegations have surfaced about Russian troops committing acts of theft and torture against civilians. In the occupied territory of Mariupol, Russian perpetrators have been accused of illegally selling apartments without the consent of the rightful owners, exploiting properties damaged by the ongoing conflict.