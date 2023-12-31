en English
Russia

Belgorod Strikes: Escalating Tensions in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:33 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:08 am EST
Belgorod Strikes: Escalating Tensions in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Ukrainian strikes targeted the Russian city of Belgorod, resulting in the deaths of over a dozen individuals and injuring 111 others. Among the casualties were at least two children. The strike, which Russia’s defense ministry has warned will ‘not go unavenged,’ was one of the deadliest assaults on Russian soil since the conflict’s inception in February 2022.

Belgorod Strike: A Deadly Attack

Belgorod, located approximately 30 kilometers from the Ukraine border, was allegedly targeted directly by Ukrainian forces. The city suffered significant damage, and the attack was swiftly condemned by Moscow as a strike against civilians. Relief operations continue in the aftermath, with almost 120 cities and villages affected and hundreds of civilian objects damaged. In response, the Kremlin confirmed that President Vladimir Putin had been briefed on the situation.

(Also Read: Russian Forces Repel ‘Azov’ Attack in Eastern Ukraine)

Repercussions: A Game of Blame

The Russian foreign ministry was quick to lay blame on the United States and Britain, accusing them of encouraging what it termed ‘terrorist actions’ by Ukraine. The United Nations Security Council issued a condemnation of the violence and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities. However, the geopolitical landscape remains tense, with NATO expressing solidarity with Poland after a Russian missile briefly entered its airspace.

(Also Read: Ukraine’s Hidden Crisis: Thousands of Children Forcibly Separated by Russian Authorities)

Ukraine’s Own Suffering

While the attack on Belgorod has drawn significant attention, Ukraine has not been spared from the violence. Russian missile strikes across several Ukrainian cities, including a fierce barrage the previous day, resulted in at least 39 deaths and injured dozens. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported ongoing efforts to address the aftermath of the attacks, which damaged schools, hospitals, and residential areas. Western nations, particularly the United States and Britain, have been urged to continue their military support for Ukraine.

