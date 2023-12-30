en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

Belgorod Shelling Intensifies Russia-Ukraine Conflict, Tensions Rise with Poland

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:16 pm EST
Belgorod Shelling Intensifies Russia-Ukraine Conflict, Tensions Rise with Poland

In the latest escalation of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Russian border city of Belgorod has suffered a deadly shelling incident. The attack has resulted in at least 18 fatalities, including two children, and over 110 injuries. Moscow officials have squarely blamed Kyiv for this attack, which comes on the heels of a significant Russian aerial assault on Ukraine that claimed at least 39 lives and left about 160 individuals injured.

The Fallout of Belgorod Shelling

The shelling in Belgorod has led to widespread destruction with images circulating on social media showcasing burning vehicles and smoke billowing from buildings while air raid sirens wailed in the backdrop. Russia’s foreign ministry, labeling the incident as “indiscriminate”, seeks to bring the matter before the United Nations Security Council. Yet, despite these accusations, Kyiv has not admitted to executing any strikes on Russian soil or Crimea.

Russian Aerial Assault and Drone Strikes

In related news, Russian forces have continued their drone strikes on Ukraine, with the Ukrainian Armed Forces claiming to have downed 10 Shahed drones. In what has been described as the largest aerial barrage of the war, Moscow’s military launched 122 missiles and numerous drones across Ukraine just a day prior. According to the head of the Ukrainian armed forces, the targets of these Russian strikes appear to be primarily military-focused, including transport hubs and defense infrastructure.

Escalating Tensions and Challenges Ahead

This intensification of attacks comes at a time when Ukraine is striving to bolster its defense industry, a sector that might become a priority target for Russian forces. Furthermore, Russia is believed to be enhancing its munitions supply through external sources like North Korea and Iran, and by increasing its own defense production. The military situation for Ukraine continues to be challenging, heavily dependent on Western support. The conflict has also inflamed tensions with Poland, where an unidentified object, suspected to be a Russian missile, entered Polish airspace, leading to diplomatic dialogues between the two nations. Russia, however, denies any violation and asserts that Poland has not provided any evidence to substantiate the claim.

0
Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Russia Faces Severe Criticism at UN Security Council for Attacks on Ukraine

By BNN Correspondents

Death and Destruction: Ukrainian Shelling in Belgorod Claims Lives, Russia Vows Retribution

By BNN Correspondents

Deadly Ukrainian Strike on Russian City of Belgorod Heightens Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

Belgorod Bombings: A Deadly Game of Retaliation

By BNN Correspondents

Escalation in Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Moscow Accuses Kyiv of Deadly S ...
@Russia · 19 mins
Escalation in Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Moscow Accuses Kyiv of Deadly S ...
heart comment 0
Battle for Kupyansk: An Unyielding Stalemate Amidst Rising Casualties

By BNN Correspondents

Battle for Kupyansk: An Unyielding Stalemate Amidst Rising Casualties
‘New Waves of Russian Terror’ Descend on Ukrainian Towns, UN Security Council Convenes

By BNN Correspondents

'New Waves of Russian Terror' Descend on Ukrainian Towns, UN Security Council Convenes
Russia Denies Targeting Civilians in Ukraine Conflict at UN Security Council Meeting

By BNN Correspondents

Russia Denies Targeting Civilians in Ukraine Conflict at UN Security Council Meeting
UN Security Council Urges Civilian Protection amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

UN Security Council Urges Civilian Protection amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Escalation of Turkey's Counterterrorism Efforts in Response to PKK Attack
13 seconds
Escalation of Turkey's Counterterrorism Efforts in Response to PKK Attack
New York Yankees Eye Jordan Montgomery in Offseason Pitching Strategy
35 seconds
New York Yankees Eye Jordan Montgomery in Offseason Pitching Strategy
Australian Cricket's Tussle with Scheduling, Attendance, and Controversies
1 min
Australian Cricket's Tussle with Scheduling, Attendance, and Controversies
Dr. Jen Caudle Dispels Penis Size Myths on TikTok
4 mins
Dr. Jen Caudle Dispels Penis Size Myths on TikTok
Unexpected Half-Time Diversion: Rodent Scurries Across Pitch at Etihad Stadium
5 mins
Unexpected Half-Time Diversion: Rodent Scurries Across Pitch at Etihad Stadium
Dominic Cummings' Secret Talks with PM Rishi Sunak Stir Controversy
5 mins
Dominic Cummings' Secret Talks with PM Rishi Sunak Stir Controversy
Pro Kabaddi League: Revolutionizing Kabaddi in India
5 mins
Pro Kabaddi League: Revolutionizing Kabaddi in India
Conception Bay East-Bell Island Braces for Pivotal By-Election
5 mins
Conception Bay East-Bell Island Braces for Pivotal By-Election
North Korea Rejects Reconciliation with South Korea: A Shift in Korean Peninsula Dynamics
6 mins
North Korea Rejects Reconciliation with South Korea: A Shift in Korean Peninsula Dynamics
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
43 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app