Conflict & Defence

Belgorod Bombings: A Deadly Game of Retaliation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:58 pm EST
Belgorod Bombings: A Deadly Game of Retaliation

On a chilling Saturday, the Russian city of Belgorod was jolted by a series of strikes, reportedly orchestrated by Ukraine. The attack resulted in a tragic death toll of 14, including two children, and left 108 injured. The purported assault, attributed to missiles fired from a multiple rocket launcher in Ukraine’s Kharkov region, struck different civilian areas such as a shopping center, a skating rink, and residential precincts.

Unveiling the Veil of Retaliation

While an official response from Kyiv was still pending, Ukrainian news outlets claimed the strikes were targeted at military objectives in Belgorod. This retaliation was allegedly in response to a significant Russian bombardment of Ukrainian cities the previous day. The Russian Foreign Ministry called for a United Nations Security Council meeting to discuss the incident, dubbing it a terrorist attack and accusing Great Britain and the United States of backing the Kyiv regime.

Claims and Counter Claims

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that most of the incoming projectiles, which included two Olkha missiles in a prohibited cluster configuration and Czech-made Vampire rockets, were intercepted, preventing a higher casualty count. The strikes are part of a series of shelling and drone attacks on Russian border zones that have been a constant throughout the year.

Tit-for-Tat Escalation

The previous day, Russia conducted its largest air attack since the conflict’s inception in February 2022. Ukrainian officials reported 39 civilian deaths and 159 injuries due to 158 missiles and drones launched across Ukraine. The governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, reported the death of a child in strikes on civilian sites in two villages, without specifying the date of the incidents.

Conflict & Defence Russia Ukraine
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

