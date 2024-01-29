Belarus and Russia Embark on Joint Aircraft Construction Project

In a notable development in the aviation industry, Belarus and Russia have unveiled plans for a joint aircraft construction project. The aim is to design and produce the first two 19-seat, twin-engine aircraft by 2026. This announcement was shared by Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Petr Parkhomchyk during an interview with Belarus 1 TV broadcaster.

Increasing Production Target

Following the initial construction, the collaboration has plans to significantly ramp up production. The target set is ambitious, aiming to manufacture between 85-100 aircraft by 2030. This highlights the intent of both nations to establish a strong presence in the regional aircraft market and their preparedness to take on a project of such magnitude.

Swift Progress Despite Complexity

Deputy Prime Minister Parkhomchyk also emphasized the complexity of the task at hand. Despite this, the project is making quick progress. The certification process is expected to be finalized in 2027, with commercial operations beginning in 2028. This underscores the ambitious nature of the aerospace endeavor between Belarus and Russia.

Expansion of Aerospace Collaboration

Additionally, as part of a bilateral agreement with Russia, Belarus also intends to manufacture a light 12-seater aircraft. This added facet further solidifies the expanding aerospace collaboration between the two countries.

All told, this joint endeavor represents a significant step in aerospace collaboration between Belarus and Russia. It marks their intent to establish a presence in the regional aircraft market and is a testament to their ambitious vision for the future of aviation.