Basmanny Court of Moscow Detains Four Over Crocus City Hall Terror, All Plead Guilty

In a dramatic development following the tragic terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, the Basmanny District Court has detained four suspects implicated in the heinous act. Identified as Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Saidakrami Rachabalizodu, Shamsidin Fariduni, and Muhammadsobir Fayzov, all suspects have confessed their guilt and have been remanded in custody until May 22, 2024. The closed-door court session, in accordance with investigative protocols, underscores the gravity of the situation.

Advertisment

Russian authorities have revealed the horrifying toll exacted by the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack, reporting a staggering death toll of at least 137 individuals, including three children, with 182 others sustaining injuries. As of Sunday, 101 victims remained hospitalized, further emphasizing the severity of the assault. The attack, perpetrated by an organized group, has sent shockwaves across the nation, prompting urgent calls for justice and heightened security measures.

Suspects Face Terrorism Charges, Possible Life Imprisonment

The suspects, charged with committing a terrorist attack resulting in loss of life as part of an organized group, face grave consequences for their actions. Identified as Dalerjon Mirzoev, Rachabalizod Saidakrami Murodali, Muhammadsobir Zokirchonovich Fayzov, and Shamsidin Fariduni, they are now under formal detention as investigators seek their arrest. Facing potential life imprisonment if convicted, the suspects' apprehension marks a critical milestone in the pursuit of justice for the victims and their families.

Two out of the four suspects, Muhammadsobir Zokirchonovich Fayzov and Shamsidin Fariduni, were presented before the Basmanny Court late Sunday and early Monday morning. Charged with terrorism offenses, these individuals join the ranks of the two others held under pre-trial detention. The court's orders mandate their detention for a minimum of two months.