Armenia's Soaring Exports to Russia Amid Tensions: Sanctions Circumvention Suspected

Amid escalating political tensions and deteriorating diplomatic relations, Armenia's trade with Russia has witnessed an unexpected surge, raising eyebrows over potential sanctions circumvention. This development comes in the backdrop of strained ties following Russia's lackadaisical approach in preventing Azerbaijan's offensive in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Despite these frictions, Armenia's exports to Russia have not only tripled in 2022 but nearly doubled in 2023, making up over 35% of Armenia's foreign trade.

Trade Flourishes Amid Political Strain

While Armenian-Russian political relations have soured, particularly after September 2023, economic bonds between the two countries seem to defy the odds. The significant increase in Armenian exports to Russia, as reported by Euroactiv, suggests an active trade relationship that has thrived against the backdrop of political discord. This surge in trade activity is notably driven by the re-exportation of products from third countries, including technical equipment, diamonds, and gold, which are not currently under sanctions. This booming trade has positioned Russia as Armenia's primary trade partner, overshadowing the European Union's share.

Sanctions Circumvention Concerns

The remarkable growth in trade between Armenia and Russia has sparked speculations about Armenia's role in helping Russia circumvent international sanctions. Given the substantial dependency of the Armenian economy on Russian trade, Armenia faces a conundrum. Joining the sanctions against Moscow could precipitate an economic crisis for the country. However, the transparency of the re-export process, as maintained by Armenia's public statistics service, suggests a legal and documented trade activity. Yet, the potential for these actions to be perceived as sanctions circumvention by the West poses a significant risk to all Armenian exports.

Implications and Outlook

The situation places Armenia in a precarious position, balancing between economic survival and international obligations. The increase in exports to Russia, while beneficial for Armenia's economy, raises important questions about the effectiveness of international sanctions and the potential for indirect assistance in their circumvention. As tensions continue to simmer and the geopolitical landscape remains uncertain, the future of Armenia-Russia trade relations hangs in the balance, with implications that could extend far beyond their bilateral ties.