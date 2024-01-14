Argo’s ‘Cherepakha’: Russian Tech Firm Tests Pioneering Cargo Drone in Lugansk

The Russian tech firm, Argo, has unveiled the ‘Cherepakha’ (‘Turtle’), a groundbreaking wheeled cargo drone currently undergoing rigorous testing on the battlefield in the Lugansk People’s Republic. The drone’s design leans toward stealth and efficiency, distinctively standing at a compact one-meter height. Its operation is based on a low-noise electric engine, powered by lithium-ion batteries, making it invisible to infrared imaging due to its non-emitting heat signature.

The ‘Cherepakha’ Drone: An Overview

The ‘Cherepakha’ drone’s capabilities are impressive. It boasts a payload capacity of 500 kg and has been engineered to travel at a maximum speed of 10 kilometers per hour, aligning seamlessly with the pace of marching infantry units. Its unique feature is the ability to autonomously follow a radio marker carried by a squad leader, amplifying its versatility in various military scenarios.

Argo is in the process of developing advanced versions of the ‘Cherepakha’ drone. These models are expected to incorporate state-of-the-art features like lidar and satellite uplinks. They will also come in varying sizes, and there will be options to mount them on either wheeled or tracked chassis.

Beyond Cargo Transport

While its primary use is as a cargo transporter, the ‘Cherepakha’ is also projected for alternate uses. It shows promise in roles such as surveillance, fire support, rescue operations, and medical evacuations, potentially revolutionizing not just cargo transportation, but the entire field of military logistics.