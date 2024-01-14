en English
Military

Argo’s ‘Cherepakha’: Russian Tech Firm Tests Pioneering Cargo Drone in Lugansk

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:55 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 5:23 am EST
Argo’s ‘Cherepakha’: Russian Tech Firm Tests Pioneering Cargo Drone in Lugansk

The Russian tech firm, Argo, has unveiled the ‘Cherepakha’ (‘Turtle’), a groundbreaking wheeled cargo drone currently undergoing rigorous testing on the battlefield in the Lugansk People’s Republic. The drone’s design leans toward stealth and efficiency, distinctively standing at a compact one-meter height. Its operation is based on a low-noise electric engine, powered by lithium-ion batteries, making it invisible to infrared imaging due to its non-emitting heat signature.

The ‘Cherepakha’ Drone: An Overview

The ‘Cherepakha’ drone’s capabilities are impressive. It boasts a payload capacity of 500 kg and has been engineered to travel at a maximum speed of 10 kilometers per hour, aligning seamlessly with the pace of marching infantry units. Its unique feature is the ability to autonomously follow a radio marker carried by a squad leader, amplifying its versatility in various military scenarios.

Argo is in the process of developing advanced versions of the ‘Cherepakha’ drone. These models are expected to incorporate state-of-the-art features like lidar and satellite uplinks. They will also come in varying sizes, and there will be options to mount them on either wheeled or tracked chassis.

Beyond Cargo Transport

While its primary use is as a cargo transporter, the ‘Cherepakha’ is also projected for alternate uses. It shows promise in roles such as surveillance, fire support, rescue operations, and medical evacuations, potentially revolutionizing not just cargo transportation, but the entire field of military logistics.

Military Russia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

