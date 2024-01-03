Alexander Dugin: Military Victory the Only Way for Russia in Ukraine Conflict

In an exclusive interview with journalist Pavel Volkov, acclaimed Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin elucidated on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Dugin, known for his radical views, unequivocally stated that military means are the only viable solution to pull Ukraine from the grasp of Western control. He painted a picture of a lengthy and intricate war, suggesting that discussions regarding post-war offerings to Ukraine will need to wait.

Call for a Crushing Military Victory

Dugin emphasized the necessity for Russia to secure a ‘crushing military victory’ before initiating any economic or ideological alterations in Ukraine. He underscored the idea that the war is not just about territory, but a clash of cultural and political ideologies. In Dugin’s perspective, Ukraine is seen as a battleground for a larger global conflict, with Russia representing the preservation of classical culture and ideology against a Western world viewed as degenerate.

Shifting Global Attention and Emerging Conflicts

Adding nuance to the discussion, Dugin touched upon the impact of the Palestinian conflict and its potential to shift global attention away from Ukraine. He suggested that this diversion, combined with emerging regional conflicts like the situation in Taiwan, could lessen the focus on Ukraine, subtly altering the dynamics of the conflict.

Internal Destabilization and Reduced Western Support

Speculating on the future, Dugin forecasted a possible internal destabilization of Ukraine. He hypothesized a potential decline in Western support, compounded by the uncertainties brought on by election postponements initiated by President Zelensky. This, he believes, could lead to a weakening of the Ukrainian elite’s position, further complicating the conflict.

Summing up his views, Dugin dismissed the prospects of negotiations unless Russia achieves significant military gains or the Ukrainian government collapses. His belief in the necessity of establishing an Empire grounded in Orthodoxy and the preservation of classical culture stands strong as a counter-argument to what he perceives as the ‘degenerated West.’