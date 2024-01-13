en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

A Glimpse into Ukraine’s Maritime Struggles: Vice Admiral Neizhpapa Shares Experiences

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:51 am EST
A Glimpse into Ukraine’s Maritime Struggles: Vice Admiral Neizhpapa Shares Experiences

In the midst of the Russian annexation of Crimea, Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, opens up about his experiences since 2014. He shared his sentiments on former colleagues who stayed in Sevastopol, calling them traitors and expressing his estrangement from them.

Maritime Struggles and Symbolic Artifacts

Neizhpapa’s office in Odesa is a vivid representation of Ukraine’s maritime struggles. It houses artifacts that represent the sinking of Russian ships by Ukrainian forces. Among these symbols is a scratch map that tracks Russian naval losses, marked by Neizhpapa himself after every successful operation.

Strategies and Preparations against Full-Scale Invasion

Neizhpapa discussed the measures taken by the Ukrainian Navy in anticipation of a full-scale invasion by Russia. Notable amongst these strategies was the dispersal of ships, limiting the initial damage significantly. He also shared the sinking of the Ukrainian Navy’s flagship, Hetman Sahaidachnyi, considering it a necessary sacrifice as the ship was undergoing repairs and was indefensible.

Countering Russian Amphibious Operations

The vice admiral further elaborated on the actions taken to deter potential Russian amphibious operations. These included the construction of minefields and the preparation of marine artillery units. He recounted the first use of the Neptune missile against the Russian frigate Admiral Essen and the subsequent encounter with Russian forces at sea.

However, the capture of Zmiinyi Island by Russian forces marked a strategic disadvantage for Ukraine. This capture enabled Russia to control shipping lanes and conduct operations in the Black Sea region, intensifying Ukraine’s maritime struggles.

0
Military Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
7 mins ago
Igor Strelkov Forecasts Shift in Military Mobilization Strategy
In a recent revelation, Igor Strelkov, also known as Igor Ivanovich Girkin, has forecasted a significant shift in the military mobilization strategy. This former Russian Army officer, currently under arrest on charges of extremism, has long been a controversial figure, with a conviction for shooting down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 under his belt. Military Mobilization:
Igor Strelkov Forecasts Shift in Military Mobilization Strategy
Operation Jaywick: The Audacious Raid and the Legacy of Ronald 'Taffy' Morris
59 mins ago
Operation Jaywick: The Audacious Raid and the Legacy of Ronald 'Taffy' Morris
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour ago
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
UK Pledges $3 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine: Largest Annual Commitment Since Russian Invasion
31 mins ago
UK Pledges $3 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine: Largest Annual Commitment Since Russian Invasion
US Military Strikes Houthi-Controlled Site in Yemen: An Escalation Amid Rising Tensions
32 mins ago
US Military Strikes Houthi-Controlled Site in Yemen: An Escalation Amid Rising Tensions
Guide to the Significant Aircraft of the United States Navy: From Fighters to Surveillance
33 mins ago
Guide to the Significant Aircraft of the United States Navy: From Fighters to Surveillance
Latest Headlines
World News
Rising Stars to Watch at the 2024 Australian Open: Arthur Cazaux and More
1 min
Rising Stars to Watch at the 2024 Australian Open: Arthur Cazaux and More
Christina Applegate: Candidly Navigating Life and Career with Multiple Sclerosis
1 min
Christina Applegate: Candidly Navigating Life and Career with Multiple Sclerosis
Newcastle United Announces Miley as Replacement for Injured Joelinton
2 mins
Newcastle United Announces Miley as Replacement for Injured Joelinton
Lai Ching-te's Victory: Navigating Taiwan's Future Amid Cross-Strait Tensions
2 mins
Lai Ching-te's Victory: Navigating Taiwan's Future Amid Cross-Strait Tensions
Bangladesh Rejects International Calls for New Elections: An Affront or Justified Response?
2 mins
Bangladesh Rejects International Calls for New Elections: An Affront or Justified Response?
Majority of Muslims Support Ram Temple Construction in Ayodhya, Survey Reveals
2 mins
Majority of Muslims Support Ram Temple Construction in Ayodhya, Survey Reveals
Salesianum Secures Victory in Tense Rematch Against William Penn
2 mins
Salesianum Secures Victory in Tense Rematch Against William Penn
ESPN Nears Deal for NFL Stake: A Shift Towards Promotional Content
3 mins
ESPN Nears Deal for NFL Stake: A Shift Towards Promotional Content
2024 Grand Tournament of Sumo to Start in Tokyo with Viewing Options for Fans
3 mins
2024 Grand Tournament of Sumo to Start in Tokyo with Viewing Options for Fans
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app