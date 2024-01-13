A Glimpse into Ukraine’s Maritime Struggles: Vice Admiral Neizhpapa Shares Experiences

In the midst of the Russian annexation of Crimea, Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, opens up about his experiences since 2014. He shared his sentiments on former colleagues who stayed in Sevastopol, calling them traitors and expressing his estrangement from them.

Maritime Struggles and Symbolic Artifacts

Neizhpapa’s office in Odesa is a vivid representation of Ukraine’s maritime struggles. It houses artifacts that represent the sinking of Russian ships by Ukrainian forces. Among these symbols is a scratch map that tracks Russian naval losses, marked by Neizhpapa himself after every successful operation.

Strategies and Preparations against Full-Scale Invasion

Neizhpapa discussed the measures taken by the Ukrainian Navy in anticipation of a full-scale invasion by Russia. Notable amongst these strategies was the dispersal of ships, limiting the initial damage significantly. He also shared the sinking of the Ukrainian Navy’s flagship, Hetman Sahaidachnyi, considering it a necessary sacrifice as the ship was undergoing repairs and was indefensible.

Countering Russian Amphibious Operations

The vice admiral further elaborated on the actions taken to deter potential Russian amphibious operations. These included the construction of minefields and the preparation of marine artillery units. He recounted the first use of the Neptune missile against the Russian frigate Admiral Essen and the subsequent encounter with Russian forces at sea.

However, the capture of Zmiinyi Island by Russian forces marked a strategic disadvantage for Ukraine. This capture enabled Russia to control shipping lanes and conduct operations in the Black Sea region, intensifying Ukraine’s maritime struggles.