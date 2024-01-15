700 Days and Counting: The Russia-Ukraine Conflict and Western Military Aid

The Russia-Ukraine conflict, arguably the most hazardous standoff since World War II, is nearing its 700th day. Despite Russia's extensive breach of political and ethical norms, the West has failed to provide Ukraine with sufficient military aid to reclaim approximately 20% of its territory under Russian dominance.

EU's Internal Disagreements on Aid to Ukraine

The European Union is grappling with internal disagreements regarding military aid to Ukraine. Germany, the most significant contributor, has expressed dissatisfaction with the European Peace Facility. Simultaneously, France has been advocating for European countries to reduce their dependency on the US for protection. The discord among EU nations highlights the challenges in formulating a unified response to Russia's aggression.

Estonia's Plan: A Beacon of Hope?

Meanwhile, Estonia has proposed a bold plan for Ukraine's victory. The small but ambitious nation aims to provide 0.25 percent of its GDP per year as military aid to Ukraine. However, it faces hurdles in persuading other Western nations, particularly the United States, to echo its commitment. The UK's defensive partnership agreement with Ukraine could potentially influence the tide of the conflict, emphasizing the crucial role of continued US military support.

Ukraine's Plea for More Aid

Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, has made urgent appeals for more military aid for Ukraine's war effort. The potential impact of a Russian victory in Ukraine is cause for global concern, with implications for regional stability and global security. Experts in security and defense industries underscore the importance of Western military aid in resolving the conflict. Concerns have also been raised about Western companies selling components to Russia, complicating the geopolitical dynamics further.

Accountability of Military Aid

There are also growing concerns about the proper logging and tracking of U.S. military items sent to Ukraine and investigations into the use of Western military aid. The issue underscores the complex challenges surrounding military aid, including accountability, ethical implications, and strategic considerations.