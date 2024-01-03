en English
Russia

24,000-Year-Old Bdelloid Rotifers Revived from Siberian Permafrost

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:34 pm EST
24,000-Year-Old Bdelloid Rotifers Revived from Siberian Permafrost

In an unprecedented scientific breakthrough, researchers have revived bdelloid rotifers, minuscule animals encapsulated in Siberian permafrost for an astounding 24,000 years. Published in the journal Science Advances, the study revealed that these multicellular creatures, typically inhabitants of freshwater environments, commenced reproduction post-thawing.

Unraveling Cryptobiosis and Life’s Resilience

This discovery holds profound implications for our understanding of cryptobiosis – a state of near-total arrested metabolism. It raises intriguing questions about life’s endurance in extreme conditions and broadens the horizons of potential extraterrestrial existence. The mechanisms driving the rotifers’ survival and cryptobiosis could shed light on preserving cells, tissues, and organs for transplants, revolutionizing the medical realm.

A Radiocarbon Dating Triumph

The Russian research team utilized radiocarbon dating to ascertain the permafrost and the bdelloid rotifers’ age. Their findings contribute to an expanding evidence corpus indicating that certain organisms can weather millennia encapsulated in ice. Earlier, life forms like bacteria, nematodes, and a few plant species have been resuscitated post extended periods in permafrost. However, the rotifers redefine the limits of complex organisms surviving cryogenic preservation.

Permafrost Thawing: A Double-Edged Sword

While the revival of ancient life forms from permafrost is a scientific feat, it also poses serious environmental challenges. Nikita Zimov, a Siberian scientist, warns about the rapid thawing of permafrost releasing greenhouse gases and potentially resurrecting ancient viruses. The thawing of the ground is leading to infrastructure collapse, home crumblings, and graveyard flooding, posing a significant threat to Siberia’s traditional lifestyle.

Russia Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

