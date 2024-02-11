Philippa Langley Runs for Hope, Supporting Cancer Research in Wales

Philippa Langley, a team leader at a finance company, is lacing up her running shoes for a cause close to her heart. With her sights set on the Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay 10K and the Principality Cardiff Half Marathon, she's embarking on an arduous journey to raise funds for Cancer Research Wales.

A Friendship Tested by Adversity

The impetus behind Langley's mission is her best friend, Jason Maksimovic. In December 2022, Maksimovic received the devastating news of a cancer diagnosis. The ensuing months were a grueling test of endurance as he underwent 35 sessions of radiotherapy and six rounds of chemotherapy.

Amidst the turmoil, Langley stood by her friend, witnessing his courage and resilience. Now, Maksimovic is in recovery, attending regular check-ups every two months.

Running for Hope and Research

Langley's decision to run in the Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay 10K and the Principality Cardiff Half Marathon is a testament to her unwavering support for Maksimovic. She aims to raise at least £500 for Cancer Research Wales, the lead charity partner of the Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay 10K and Associate Charity Partner of the Principality Cardiff Half Marathon.

Her commitment extends beyond these two races, as she plans to participate in multiple events in Cardiff to further her fundraising efforts.

The Race Against Time

As Langley prepares for the Principality Cardiff Half Marathon on Sunday, 6 October 2024, she embodies the spirit of hope and resilience that permeates the fight against cancer. Every stride she takes is a step towards a future where cancer is no longer a death sentence.

Her journey, intertwined with Maksimovic's, serves as a powerful reminder of the transformative potential of friendship and determination in the face of adversity.

With each race, Langley not only raises funds for vital research but also raises awareness about the ongoing battle against cancer. Her efforts underscore the importance of collective action in creating a world free from the shadow of this disease.

As the countdown to the Principality Cardiff Half Marathon begins, Langley's resolve remains unshaken. She runs not just for Maksimovic, but for everyone affected by cancer, carrying with her the hope of a brighter, healthier tomorrow.

In the end, Langley's story is more than a tale of running races; it's a testament to the power of friendship, the importance of medical research, and the indomitable human spirit.