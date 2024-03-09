Ruet student wins expedition to the N. Pole onboard nuclear icebreaker at World Youth Festival

Koushik Ahamed, an Electrical and Electronic Engineering student from Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology, has clinched a coveted spot in a scientific and educational expedition to the North Pole. This unique opportunity comes as part of the World Youth Festival (WYF) 2024, with the expedition being hosted by Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation of Russia. Among the participants are 15 talented individuals from eight different countries, selected through a rigorous process for their innovative contributions and ideas.

Selection Process and Criteria

The journey to selection began on Arctic Day, February 28, 2024, when Rosatom opened the call for entries. Over 2,000 youths from WYF participant countries threw their hats into the ring, hoping to secure a place on the nuclear icebreaker bound for the Arctic. The selection process was not only about innovative solutions for the expedition program but also involved intellectual games and presentations aimed at promoting the project globally. On March 5, at the Sochi-based festival venue, a jury of experts made their final selection, choosing winners who demonstrated exceptional creativity, knowledge, and passion for environmental and scientific exploration.

The Winners and the Expedition

The announcement of the 15 winners on March 6 was a highlight of the WYF, with participants from Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, Cameroon, Tunisia, Belarus, and Russia, among others, being named. These winners were awarded certificates by the captains of the Ural and Arctic nuclear icebreakers, symbolizing their upcoming journey to one of the most remote and fascinating locations on Earth. This expedition is not just a trip but an educational journey, offering these young leaders a chance to deepen their understanding of the Arctic environment, engage in scientific research, and collaborate with peers from around the globe.

World Youth Festival 2024: A Convergence of Young Leaders

The WYF 2024 has drawn 20,000 young leaders from various fields such as education, science, international cooperation, culture, and more. With nearly 10,000 international participants, including a significant number from Bangladesh, the festival has become a melting pot of ideas, cultures, and aspirations. It offers a platform for youth to engage in dialogue, exchange ideas, and foster international cooperation on a scale rarely seen, making it a crucial event for tomorrow's global leaders.

This expedition to the North Pole, facilitated by Rosatom and the WYF, is more than an adventure; it's a testament to the power of youth innovation and global collaboration. For Koushik Ahamed and his fellow winners, the journey ahead is not just about exploring the Arctic but about charting new territories in their personal and professional growth. As the world watches, these young explorers are set to embark on a journey that promises to enrich their lives and perhaps, in their own unique ways, contribute to solving some of the planet's most pressing challenges.