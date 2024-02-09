RootsTech 2024: Remembering Our Past, Connecting Generations

RootsTech 2024, the world's largest family history gathering, is set to be held from February 29 to March 2, 2024, in Salt Lake City, Utah. This year's theme, 'Remember', emphasizes the connection between past, present, and future, as well as the importance of remembering every individual's story. The event, which started as an experiment in 2011, has grown to attract over 3 million participants from nearly 240 countries and territories.

A Gathering of Generations

RootsTech 2024 promises to be an unforgettable journey into the past, with a focus on the theme 'Remember'. This global event connects millions in discovering their familial roots, offering various classes, sessions, and resources to help individuals uncover their heritage. The conference's unique blend of technology and tradition has made it a must-attend event for genealogy enthusiasts and history buffs alike.

The theme 'Remember' encourages participants to explore the stories of their ancestors and appreciate the impact of their heritage on their lives today. By remembering and preserving these stories, individuals can foster a deeper connection with their families, both past and present.

A Never-Before-Seen Tribute

A highlight of RootsTech 2024 will be a never-before-seen film featuring the late President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. President Ballard, who passed away in 2023, was a passionate advocate for family history and heritage. The film, produced in 2023, recounts President Ballard's family story and pioneer heritage, providing a poignant and inspiring look into his life and legacy.

Classes and Resources for All

RootsTech 2024 will offer classes for all levels in family history, including a track specific for Latter-day Saints members. These sessions will cover topics such as research techniques, preservation methods, and the latest developments in genealogy technology. With a variety of resources available, participants can expect to leave the conference with a newfound understanding of their family history and the tools to continue their research.

The final day of the event, March 2, is designated as Family Discovery Day, specifically for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This day will feature special classes, activities, and resources tailored to the needs and interests of Latter-day Saints families.

Registration for RootsTech 2024 is free and open to all. To register, visit RootsTech.org. This global gathering offers a unique opportunity to connect with others, discover shared heritage, and celebrate the stories that make us who we are.

As the world's largest family history gathering, RootsTech 2024 is a testament to the power of remembering. By exploring our past, we can better understand our present and shape our future. So join millions of others in Salt Lake City this February and March to remember, discover, and connect through the stories that define us.