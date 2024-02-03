WWF Advocates for Protection of Restored Wetland in Romanian Danube Delta

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) is championing the cause of a restored wetland in Mahmudia, nestled in the Romanian Danube Delta. This move comes as a counter to attempts by agricultural leaseholders to convert the wetland back into farmland, following its natural flooding by the Danube in June 2023. This event transformed 1,000 hectares of previously used farmland into a flourishing wetland ecosystem, which had been rehabilitated with EU funds.

Local Community Backs Wetland Protection

The local communities have voiced strong support for the preservation of the wetland, recognizing the manifold benefits it offers. These include bolstering tourism and fortifying climate resilience. A survey conducted by WWF-Romania revealed that a staggering 97% of the people in Mahmudia favored the area remaining a wetland. Despite this overwhelming local preference, leaseholders have managed to secure a court decision that supports the conversion of the area into agricultural land.

Implications of Agricultural Conversion

The verdict favoring agricultural conversion is not only a potential detriment to the wetland ecosystem, but it also undermines efforts aimed at sustainable development and climate adaptation strategies. The WWF has underscored the indispensable role of wetlands in fostering biodiversity, bolstering the local economy, and building climate resilience. The organization has called for an end to harmful subsidy schemes and for the prioritization of wetland protection over intensive agriculture.

WWF's Proposal and Its Significance

The WWF's proposal to designate the area as a 'national interest ecological restoration area' could potentially empower the Romanian government to nullify agricultural contracts and provide compensation to leaseholders. This move sets a precedent for conservation and sustainable development in the Danube Delta, a region of significant importance as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.