Vastint Romania Secures Vel Pitar SA as New Tenant in Business Garden Bucharest Office Project

Vastint Romania, a notable real estate developer operating since 2008, has proclaimed Vel Pitar SA, a subsidiary of the globally recognized bakery behemoth, the BIMBO Group, as a new occupant for its premium Business Garden Bucharest office project. This move sees Vel Pitar SA taking up a generous 1,160 square meters of space, equivalent to an entire floor in Building B of the office complex, amplifying its capacity for growth and innovation.

Advertisment

Commitment to People and Environment

In light of this development, Ilie Ionuț-Marius, the Managing Director of Vel Pitar, underlined the company’s dedication to valuing its personnel by providing a modern and accessible workspace. The state-of-the-art office space, a brainchild of Vastint Romania, boasts of premium features such as indoor and outdoor gardens, al fresco workspaces, sports areas, cycling facilities, and medical services. These amenities contribute to a sustainable and employee-friendly environment, ensuring the wellbeing of the Vel Pitar team while fostering productivity and creativity.

Achieving Space Efficiency and Sustainability

Advertisment

Sorin Macoveiu, the Commercial Director of Vastint Romania, drew attention to the significance of space efficiency and alignment with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) requirements. The Business Garden Bucharest project proudly holds the LEED Platinum certification, showcasing Vastint Romania's commitment to minimizing the carbon footprint and promoting sustainability.

Strategic Location and Top-tier Facilities

The Business Garden Bucharest complex stands out for its strategic location, offering easy access to various means of transportation and nearby amenities such as shopping malls and fitness centers. This accessibility not only enhances the convenience for the Vel Pitar team but also adds to the attractiveness of the complex for potential future tenants. The top-tier office complex comprises three buildings and offers a total leasable area of 43,000 square meters, providing ample opportunity for other companies to benefit from its first-rate facilities.

With a portfolio that includes two high-end office building projects in Romania, Vastint Romania has plans for further development. This includes an ambitious expansion of Timpuri Noi Square with an additional 60,000 square meters of office and commercial space, signaling a promising future for the real estate developer in Romania.