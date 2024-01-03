Timișoara to Receive 17 New Battery-Powered Trams by 2024

Timișoara, a vibrant municipality in Romania, is poised to upgrade its public transportation system with the addition of 17 state-of-the-art, battery-powered trams by the close of 2024. The trams, masterpieces of modern engineering manufactured by the reputable firm Bozankaya, are set to revolutionize travel in the municipality. They come equipped with a host of contemporary features designed to enhance commuter comfort and accessibility while contributing to environmental conservation.

Trams of the Future

Each tram is a testament to Bozankaya’s commitment to innovation and quality. With air conditioning for those sweltering summer days, a completely lowered floor for improved accessibility, and a generous transport capacity of 251 seats, these trams are the epitome of modern public transport. At approximately 30 meters in length, the trams are not only spacious but also equipped to operate autonomously without a connection to the electrical network for distances of up to 70 kilometers—an achievement in autonomous transportation technology.

Investment in Infrastructure

This significant acquisition, valued at a whopping EUR 33 million, is financed through European funds via the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The investment underscores the commitment to updating Timișoara’s public transportation infrastructure, a crucial aspect of urban development and sustainability. The new trams will be adorned in the municipality’s traditional yellow and black livery, maintaining a visual connection to the city’s past while heralding its technologically advanced future.

A Continued Partnership

The procurement of these new trams continues the fruitful relationship between Timișoara and Bozankaya. In 2019, Timișoara received 18 out of 21 trams from a contract signed with Bozankaya, reflecting a continued trust in the manufacturer’s quality and innovation. This ongoing commitment promises a future of reliable, sustainable, and modern public transportation for the municipality’s residents and visitors alike.