Business

Swiss Manufacturer Veratron Enters Romanian Market: A Bold Move in Vehicle Electronics

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:26 am EST
Swiss Manufacturer Veratron Enters Romanian Market: A Bold Move in Vehicle Electronics

Swiss vehicle electronics manufacturer, Veratron, has broadened its horizon and entered the Romanian market. The company, with a rich history of over five decades, is known for its specialization in the creation of measurement, testing, control, and navigation equipment. This strategic expansion underlines Veratron’s intent to amplify its manufacturing prowess and explore fresh markets.

Veratron: An Overview

Previously recognized as VDO Technik, Veratron has been associated with renowned conglomerates such as Siemens and Continental. The company has its headquarters, alongside a research and development center, and production facilities, stationed in Rüthi, Switzerland. The core business of Veratron revolves around the manufacturing of electronic instruments for various types of vehicles.

Expansion into Romania

The latest move by Veratron to extend its operations to Romania marks a significant milestone for the company. This decision not only showcases the company’s ambition for growth but also its readiness to tap into new markets. Indications suggest that Veratron is keen on manufacturing its signature range of measurement, testing, control, and navigation equipment in Romania.

Infineon’s Strides in the Industry

In other news, Infineon, another Swiss vehicle electronics manufacturer, is making impressive strides in the industry. The company is reportedly constructing the world’s largest Silicon Carbide (SiC) fabrication facility in Malaysia, with completion targeted for the third quarter of 2024. The move aims at expanding Infineon’s SiC production capability by building a third fabrication facility at Kulim. It is expected to ramp up the capacity for SiC power devices used in electric vehicles and industrial sectors. The development of the 200 mm SiC fab is predicted to generate 900 jobs, and Infineon is working hand in hand with the government and local universities to attract and train local talent. Beyond SiC, Infineon also has plans to develop Gallium Nitride (GaN) products at the same site, in a bid to capture a 30 percent share of the SiC power market by the end of the decade.

Business Europe Romania Social
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

