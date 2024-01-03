Swiss Manufacturer Veratron Enters Romanian Market: A Bold Move in Vehicle Electronics

Swiss vehicle electronics manufacturer, Veratron, has broadened its horizon and entered the Romanian market. The company, with a rich history of over five decades, is known for its specialization in the creation of measurement, testing, control, and navigation equipment. This strategic expansion underlines Veratron’s intent to amplify its manufacturing prowess and explore fresh markets.

Veratron: An Overview

Previously recognized as VDO Technik, Veratron has been associated with renowned conglomerates such as Siemens and Continental. The company has its headquarters, alongside a research and development center, and production facilities, stationed in Rüthi, Switzerland. The core business of Veratron revolves around the manufacturing of electronic instruments for various types of vehicles.

Expansion into Romania

The latest move by Veratron to extend its operations to Romania marks a significant milestone for the company. This decision not only showcases the company’s ambition for growth but also its readiness to tap into new markets. Indications suggest that Veratron is keen on manufacturing its signature range of measurement, testing, control, and navigation equipment in Romania.

