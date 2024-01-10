en English
Economy

Romania’s Unemployment Conundrum: A Closer Look

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:47 am EST
Romania’s Unemployment Conundrum: A Closer Look

November 2023 saw Romania’s unemployment rate hold steady at 5.4%, the lowest since September 2021. Despite the static rate, a slight decrease in the total number of unemployed individuals was observed, from 446,500 in October to 442,100. However, beneath the overall unemployment figure, a disparity in gender and age groups could be seen.

Gender Disparity in Unemployment Figures

A telling difference was witnessed in the jobless rates between men and women. The unemployment rate for men increased to a substantial 5.8%, while for women, it decreased to 4.9%. This gap of 0.9 percentage points highlights the gender disparity in Romania’s employment sector. The reasons behind this differential remain to be analyzed, but the statistics published by the National Institute of Statistics confirm this disparity.

Youth Unemployment: A Concerning Trend

Further alarming is the high level of unemployment among Romania’s youth. The rate for individuals aged 15-24 years stood at a worrying 21.1%. This figure is almost quadruple the national average, indicating a serious issue in the country’s job market for younger individuals who are just setting foot in their careers.

Adult Unemployment: A Slight Relief

On the brighter side, the adult unemployment rate, which accounts for 77.2% of the total unemployed, was considerably lower. For those aged 25-74, the rate was estimated at 4.4%, with an encouragingly low 4.1% for women and a slightly higher 4.7% for men. While this statistic offers some relief, it does not detract from the overall challenges faced by Romania in addressing unemployment, particularly among the youth and men.

Economy Romania
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

