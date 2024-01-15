Romania’s GDP Rises by 0.9% in Q3 2023, Driven by Services Sector

In the third quarter of 2023, Romania’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) saw a growth of 0.9 percent compared to the previous quarter, according to provisional data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). This data indicates not just a quarterly rise, but also a 2.2 percent advance within the first nine months of the year.

GDP Value and Economic Expansion

The estimated GDP for the third quarter of 2023 was reported at 403 billion RON, marking a 2.9 percent increase in seasonally adjusted series. The real terms saw a growth of 2.54 percent, higher than the previous year and second quarter of 2023. This economic expansion is a positive signal for the country’s economic health.

Sector-wise Growth Contribution

The Services sector drove this progress with a 3.99 percent increase, contributing notably to over half of the GDP. The agriculture sector, though growing by 1.30 percent, and the industry sector, improving to 0.46 percent from a previous -8.00 percent, contributed less to the total GDP compared to the previous year.

Global Economic Outlook

Reports from the IMF Press Center predict a decline in global growth from 3.5% in 2022 to 3.0% in 2023 and 2024. Concurrently, global headline inflation is expected to decrease from 8.7% in 2022 to 6.8% in 2023 and 5.2% in 2024. Policy tightening, the war in Ukraine, and the COVID-19 pandemic are identified as key challenges. Advanced economies are anticipated to experience a pronounced slowdown.

Looking Ahead

The data provided by the INS serves as an essential tool for government policymakers, investors, and analysts. It aids in decision-making regarding fiscal policies, investment strategies, and economic forecasts. As the country navigates through the global and domestic economic landscape, this positive trajectory in GDP growth offers a beacon of hope for sustained recovery and growth.