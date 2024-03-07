Romanian Orthodox Church Announces 2025 as Year of Centennial, Honors 20th Century Confessors

Last week, the Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church made a landmark decision to dedicate 2025 to the Centennial of the Romanian Patriarchate and the commemoration of Romanian Orthodox confessors of the twentieth century. This announcement, as detailed in a press release from the Chancellery of the Holy Synod, comes as the Church prepares to celebrate its 140th anniversary of autocephaly and 100 years of patriarchal status next year. The establishment of the Romanian Patriarchate, a significant milestone in the Church's history, was officially declared on February 4, 1925, following the Great Union in 1918.

Canonization and Commemoration

In anticipation of the centennial celebrations, numerous Romanian saints and confessors who suffered under communist oppression have been selected for canonization by the dioceses. Among the names suggested for sainthood are Fr. Dumitru Stăniloae, archimandrite Sofian Boghiu, and hieroschemamonk Dionisie Ignat. These individuals represent a group of clergy members who, through their faith and actions, left an indelible mark on the Romanian Orthodox Church and its followers.

National Cathedral's Mosaic Iconography

As part of the centennial year's celebrations, the Romanian Patriarchate plans to consecrate the mosaic iconography of the National Cathedral, a project that includes the recently installed icon of Christ Pantocrator. Spanning an impressive 150 square meters, this icon is a testament to the Church's commitment to beautifying its sacred spaces in honor of its historical and spiritual heritage. The National Cathedral itself stands as a symbol of the Romanian Orthodox Church's resilience and faith throughout its history.

Legislative Support and National Recognition

The significance of the centennial year has been acknowledged at the national level, with the Chamber of Deputies passing a resolution on February 20 to officially designate 2025 as the "Centennial Year of the Romanian Patriarchate." This resolution, now forwarded to the President of Romania for promulgation, underscores the importance of the Romanian Orthodox Church in the nation's cultural and spiritual life, as well as its role in shaping Romania's history. The unanimous decision by the Holy Synod to commemorate both the centennial of the patriarchate and the confessors of the 20th century highlights the Church's ongoing efforts to honor its past while looking towards the future.

The decision by the Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church to dedicate 2025 to the Centennial of the Romanian Patriarchate and the commemoration of its 20th-century confessors is a move that celebrates faith, resilience, and the enduring spirit of the Romanian people. As preparations for the centennial year's celebrations continue, the Church and its followers look forward to a year of reflection, remembrance, and recognition of the significant contributions of its leaders and believers to the spiritual and cultural fabric of Romania. This initiative not only honours those who have shaped the Church's past but also sets a path for future generations to follow, fostering a deeper connection with their faith and heritage.