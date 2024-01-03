Romanian Border Crossings See Significant Traffic Amid Strict Control Measures

January 2, 2024, marked a day of bustling activity at Romania’s border crossings, with approximately 232,350 individuals and over 59,250 vehicles undergoing control formalities. The influx included 102,354 individuals entering Romania, amongst whom 7,127 were Ukrainian citizens. Since February 10, 2022, a staggering total of 7,024,323 Ukrainian citizens have crossed into Romania.

Strict Border Control in Sync with National and EU Legislation

Border control at these checkpoints operates at full throttle, strictly adhering to national and EU legislation. The Border Police work relentlessly to ensure smooth traffic flow and airtight security. They are aided by an online traffic application that provides real-time information on border points.

Enforcement Actions and Seizures

On the same day, 24 illegal acts – comprising 8 crimes and 16 misdemeanors – were recorded. These resulted in penalties totaling 3,200 lei. Furthermore, undeclared goods worth approximately 210,050 lei were seized, reinforcing the effectiveness of the border control measures. In addition, 11 foreign nationals and 18 Romanians were denied entry or exit for failing to meet legal requirements.

Inter-agency Collaboration for Efficient Border Management

The Border Police collaborate with other agencies for data and information exchange, contributing to the effective management of border cases. The public is advised to rely solely on official sources for information.

With the Schengen area set to expand its borders on March 31, 2024, to accommodate Bulgaria and Romania, the dynamics at the border control points are anticipated to change. The lifting of border checks in these countries for air and sea travel will usher in a new era, marking the ninth enlargement of the Schengen area. The decision on land entry, however, will be determined after March 31, 2024.

Despite the anticipated changes, the border points continue to witness high levels of passenger and vehicle traffic. The Border Police are working tirelessly to streamline the flow and are urging travelers to consider alternate border crossing points. Meanwhile, the current scenario at the border points with Ukraine remains tensed, with long queues of trucks waiting to cross the border, due to ongoing disputes and blockades.