Romania Proposes Stricter Penalties for Sexual Harassment in Educational Institutions

In the heart of Eastern Europe, a nation is taking decisive strides to punctuate its education system with an emphatic 'no' to sexual harassment. Romania, known for its rich culture and history, is now focusing on a different historical moment - a legislative amendment that aims to protect its students from sexual harassment by increasing penalties for university and pre-university staff who perpetrate such acts.

A Unifying Cause

The proposal, dubbed 'Zero tolerance for sexual harassment in schools and universities,' is backed by a broad coalition of parliamentarians from USR, PNL, and PSD, as well as unaffiliated members. The unity displayed by these diverse political parties underscores the gravity of the issue at hand, signaling a shared commitment to ensuring the safety of students in Romanian educational institutions.

Amplifying the Definition

The proposed amendment seeks to broaden the scope of offenses related to sexual harassment, delving beyond the surface to encapsulate various forms of coercion. It defines sexual harassment as the use of any form of severe pressure, even once, to obtain a sexual act, or the repeated demand for sexual favors that intimidate or incite fear in the victim. This comprehensive definition acknowledges the power dynamics at play and reflects an understanding of the intimidating, fear-inducing nature of such misconduct.

Heightened Penalties for Educators

The proposed law takes a significant step in recognizing the unique power dynamics between educators and students. It stipulates that if an educator commits the offense against a student, the maximum penalty will increase by one-third. This provision amplifies the gravity of the crime when perpetrated by those in a position of authority and trusted with the education and care of students.

With this amendment, Romania aims to amend and supplement Law no.286/2009 on the Penal Code, reshaping the legal landscape in a way that prioritizes the safety and well-being of students. It is a testament to the country's commitment to confronting and eradicating sexual harassment in its educational institutions, fostering an environment conducive to learning, growth, and the pursuit of dreams.