Energy

Romania Increases Electricity Production Capacity Tenfold in 2023

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 3:57 am EST
Romania Increases Electricity Production Capacity Tenfold in 2023

In a major development for Romania’s energy sector, the country has witnessed a tenfold increase in its electricity production capacity in 2023 compared to the previous year. Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja has announced that the country commissioned new power plants with a total installed capacity of 624 megawatts (MW), almost ten times the capacity added in 2022. The enhanced capacities include 496 MW from solar power, 72 MW from wind energy, and 56 MW from hydroelectric power.

Boosting Renewable Energy Production

The new power production capacities, now contributing to the national grid, mark a significant step forward in Romania’s efforts to expand its renewable energy sources. The country is actively seeking to lower its carbon emissions and increase the security of its energy supply. The new capacity includes substantial contributions from renewable sources, with solar power plants providing the lion’s share of 496 MW. This is complemented by an additional 72 MW from wind energy and 56 MW from hydroelectric power.

Major Energy Projects Underway

Further cementing its commitment to renewable energy, several major projects are underway in Romania. Enexus Renewable Energy has initiated a significant project to establish the country’s first Solar Storage Power Plant. Additionally, Spanish company Genia Bioenergy is set to construct a biogas plant for the municipality of Seleus in western Romania. These projects are expected to bolster the country’s renewable energy capacity and contribute to a more sustainable energy infrastructure.

Looking Toward a Greener Future

With over 100,000 registered prosumers and an installed capacity of around 1500 MW, Romania is poised to make substantial progress in its renewable energy goals. The country has secured funding for 1700 MW worth of renewable power projects and plans to tender 5 GW worth of wind and solar projects in 2024-2025. The increase in installed capacity is expected to be even higher by the end of 2024. This growth trajectory underscores Romania’s commitment to a greener, more sustainable future.

Energy Romania
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

