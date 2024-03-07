Romania Faces Youth Exodus, Labor Market Gap Widening as Population Declines

Between 2011 and 2022, Romania's youth population plummeted by over a million, setting off alarms about the future stability of the labor market and the economic implications of an aging population. The demographic shift, marked by a significant decrease in the 15-34 age group and a slight increase in those over 35, signals a challenging road ahead for the country's social security systems and economic viability. This trend is further exacerbated by the anticipated retirement of the 'decree children' generation within the next decade, raising concerns about the sustainability of health and pension contributions.

Advertisment

Dismal Demographic Trends

The latest census data reveals a stark reality: Romania is losing its youth at an alarming rate, primarily due to low birth rates and high migration figures. The Economic and Social Council's (ESC) analysis paints a grim picture of the future, with demographic projections indicating a continued decline in the youth population. This demographic shift threatens to reverse the population pyramid, leading to increased pressure on a dwindling labor force to support a growing number of retirees.

Failed Policies and Insufficient Support

Advertisment

Despite decades of witnessing this slow demographic shift, government interventions have remained largely ineffective. The 'Youth Guarantee' program, aimed at addressing youth unemployment and education reintegration, has been criticized for setting unrealistic targets and suffering from underfunding. The ESC's report highlights the discrepancy between the ambitious goals of supporting over 2 million youths and the actual capabilities of the program, emphasizing the lack of a coherent strategy to tackle the underlying issues.

Implications for the Future

The consequences of Romania's demographic decline extend beyond the labor market. The aging population poses significant challenges to the country's social security systems, with fewer workers contributing to pension and health funds. This situation calls for urgent and effective policy interventions to reverse the trend of youth emigration and to address the educational and employment needs of the younger generation. Without substantial changes, Romania faces a future where sustaining economic growth and social welfare programs becomes increasingly difficult.