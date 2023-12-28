Romania, Bulgaria Secure Partial Inclusion in Schengen Zone

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Romania and Bulgaria have secured a political agreement with Austria for partial inclusion in the European Schengen area of free movement. Starting March 2024, the accord will enable free travel by sea and air for the two Eastern European nations. However, the decision regarding the opening of land borders has been deferred for further negotiations in the coming year.

The Path to ‘Air Schengen’

The historical announcement was made by the Romanian Prime Minister, Marcel Ciolacu, marking an end to a 13-year pursuit to secure membership in the Schengen zone. This development comes in the wake of Austria’s initial veto on Romania and Bulgaria’s entry into the Schengen area, owing to concerns over illegal immigration and the defense of the external Schengen borders. To address these concerns, Austria, in early December, introduced the proposal of ‘Air Schengen.’ This proposition suggested a relaxation of air traffic rules in return for the European Union’s commitment to strengthening external border security.

Implications of the Agreement

This agreement indicates a significant shift in Austria’s stance and is a monumental step towards the complete inclusion of Romania and Bulgaria into the Schengen zone. Both nations have been part of the EU since 2007, but their entry into the Schengen area was barred at the end of 2022 following Austria’s veto. Now, the ‘Air Schengen’ agreement marks the beginning of a new chapter in the relationship between these countries and the rest of the EU.

The Schengen Area: An Overview

The Schengen area, instituted in 1985, allows over 400 million people to travel freely without internal border controls. It currently includes 23 out of the 27 EU member states, along with Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. The inclusion of Romania and Bulgaria in this area, even if only by air and sea initially, represents a significant expansion of this zone of free movement. The ongoing discussions for the opening of land borders will be keenly observed by all stakeholders in the times to come.