Photon Energy Boosts Solar Capacity in Romania with New 3.9 MWp Farm

Photon Energy NV, an Amsterdam-based renewable energy developer, has expanded its solar power footprint in Romania by connecting a new 3.9-megawatt peak (MWp) solar farm to the grid. This development bolsters the company's total installed solar capacity in the country to over 35 MWp.

Construction Details and Projected Output

The solar farm was constructed on a 6.6-hectare greenfield site near Faget in Timis County. It is equipped with 7,280 bifacial photovoltaic modules mounted on single-axis trackers. The farm is expected to generate approximately 5.8 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity annually, contributing significantly to the country's renewable energy targets.

Financial Projections and Ownership

Photon Energy plans to sell the solar farm's electricity on the Romanian energy market on a merchant basis. Based on current forward prices for electricity base load in the country, the company expects to generate revenues of around 550,000 euros in 2024. The solar farm was constructed by Photon's Romanian subsidiary specializing in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. It will be owned and operated by the group's fully owned special purpose vehicle.

Photon Energy's Growing Portfolio

Georg Hotar, the CEO of Photon Energy Group, announced the company's portfolio expansion to nine power plants in Romania with a total installed capacity of 35.4 MWp in 2023. They also have plans to commission an additional four power plants with a combined capacity of 16.9 MWp in the upcoming months. Photon Energy's global portfolio now boasts 97 solar farms with a total capacity of 127.3 MWp, spanning Central and Eastern Europe as well as Australia.

This strategic expansion strengthens Photon Energy's position as a significant player in the renewable energy sector, contributing to the global shift towards sustainable energy solutions.