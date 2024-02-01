IMF Mission Outlines Tax Reform Proposals for Romania

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation, under the leadership of Jan Kees Martijn, recently concluded its visit to Bucharest, Romania, as part of its continuous interaction with Romanian authorities and key stakeholders. The visit, spanning from January 29 to February 1, was not intended to lead to a discussion by the IMF's Executive Board but rather to foster dialogue and provide recommendations to improve the nation's fiscal sustainability.

Addressing Tax Reforms and Fiscal Sustainability

At the conclusion of the visit, Martijn outlined preliminary findings that encapsulated several reform proposals aimed at revamping Romania's tax system. The backbone of these recommendations was income tax reform, aiming to plug loopholes and potentially introduce a progressive personal income tax (PIT). The proposal suggested that a more equitable tax system could alleviate fiscal pressure and contribute to a more balanced economic environment.

VAT Reform and Green Taxes

Moreover, the IMF mission advocated for VAT reform as another avenue to bolster revenue. The proposed solution is to expand the range of items taxed at the standard rate, thereby increasing the breadth of taxable goods and services. In a time of heightened environmental consciousness, the IMF also recommended the introduction of green taxes. This could take the form of a carbon tax in the transport and building sectors or additional excises on fossil fuels, aligning Romania's fiscal policies with global environmental goals.

Property Taxes and Pension Reform

Property taxes also came under the IMF's lens, with the delegation promoting the implementation of prepared reforms to increase these taxes. Additionally, the IMF suggested developing a mechanism to elongate the distribution of the fiscal impact of pension reform. This provision could serve to distribute the financial burden over an extended period, preventing sudden fiscal shocks and ensuring smoother economic transitions.

These recommendations, part of the IMF's ongoing dialogue with Romania, aim to address potential fiscal deficits forecasted to exceed 6 percent of GDP in the coming years. By emphasizing the elimination of tax exemptions, lowering the threshold for micro enterprises, and advocating for pension reform, the IMF's proposals underscore the need to adopt new measures to curb escalating deficits.