Gabriel Resources Ltd. Faces Unexercised Warrants and Project Roadblocks

Today, Canadian resource company, Gabriel Resources Ltd., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, announced the expiry of 25,723,372 outstanding warrants to purchase common shares at $0.49 each. These warrants, known as ‘2018 Warrants’, have now lapsed unexercised, leaving the company without any financial consideration from them. Gabriel Resources has been heavily invested in the exploration and development of the Roșia Montană gold and silver project in Romania, holding an 80.69% equity interest in the project. The remaining 19.31% is owned by Minvest Roșia Montană S.A., a Romanian state-owned mining company.

Exploration Hindered by Unlawful Blockage

Despite the company’s diligent efforts to develop the Roșia Montană project in a responsible and sustainable manner, they have faced significant roadblocks. The implementation of the project has been unlawfully blocked by the Romanian authorities, with no due process or compensation provided. This setback has not deterred Gabriel Resources, as they remain committed to their core focus, the ICSID Arbitration.

Project Holds Significant Potential

The Roșia Montană project, located in the South Apuseni Mountains of Transylvania, Romania, is one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Europe. Its potential is vast, and Gabriel Resources’ majority stake in the project underscores the company’s confidence in its future prospects.

Investor Caution Advised

As the company continues to navigate these challenging circumstances, caution is advised for investors. The press release contains forward-looking statements about the company’s plans and expectations, which are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may materially differ due to numerous unpredictable factors.