en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Erste Group Reports Decrease in Inflation Rate: Forecasts and Risks

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:36 am EST
Erste Group Reports Decrease in Inflation Rate: Forecasts and Risks

In a recent report by Erste Group, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Romania fell to 6.6% year-on-year (y/y) in December, a slight decrease from 6.7% y/y in November. This shift was slightly below the projected 6.7% y/y predicted by both Erste Group and Bloomberg consensus. The report attributes this minor discrepancy to a reduction in meat prices. As a result, Erste Group has revised its year-end inflation forecast down from 5.3% to 4.8% y/y.

Potential Risks and Forthcoming Changes

The report also outlines potential downside risks to this forecast, specifically if the elimination of markups on basic food items is delayed beyond February. Moreover, the report anticipates higher supply-side pressures in January due to new excise duties on sweetened non-alcoholic drinks, increased excise duties on alcohol, gasoline, diesel, and tobacco, and VAT hikes for organic and high-sugar foods. These changes are expected to impact the annual inflation figure by an estimated 0.7 percentage points, which falls below the central bank’s estimate of 0.9 percentage points.

Future Projections

Looking ahead, the report projects the National Bank of Romania (NBR) will maintain the key rate at 7.00% in its forthcoming meeting. The first rate cut, expected to occur in May, should lead to a key rate of 5.75% by the end of the year. In December, consumer prices rose by 0.26%, with varying degrees of increases in services, food, and non-food prices.

Continued Downward Trajectory for CORE2 Inflation

The report further notes that adjusted CORE2 inflation, which excludes certain volatile price components, declined to 8.4% y/y in December, marking a ten-month downward trajectory. Despite this decline, core inflation is expected to remain above headline inflation throughout the forecast period.

0
Business Economy Romania
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
39 seconds ago
Google to Allow EU Users to Unlink Services in Compliance with Digital Markets Act
In an unprecedented move that reflects the changing digital landscape, the European Union (EU) is set to implement the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in March 2024. This path-breaking legislation aims to level the playing field in the digital marketplace by regulating the operations of major tech companies and enhancing consumer protections. Google Prepares for DMA
Google to Allow EU Users to Unlink Services in Compliance with Digital Markets Act
Larsen & Toubro Ltd Stock Soars on New Order Announcement
5 mins ago
Larsen & Toubro Ltd Stock Soars on New Order Announcement
United Van Der Horst Limited's Stock Surges 5% on Equity Share Sub-Division Announcement
5 mins ago
United Van Der Horst Limited's Stock Surges 5% on Equity Share Sub-Division Announcement
ICICI Bank Canada Launches 'Money2India (Canada)' Mobile App: Revolutionizing Cross-Border Transactions
2 mins ago
ICICI Bank Canada Launches 'Money2India (Canada)' Mobile App: Revolutionizing Cross-Border Transactions
F2Pool Drives Significant Bitcoin Outflow Amid Increased Operational Costs
3 mins ago
F2Pool Drives Significant Bitcoin Outflow Amid Increased Operational Costs
GAC Group in the Era of Electrification: Rising Revenue, Falling Profits, and the Road Ahead
4 mins ago
GAC Group in the Era of Electrification: Rising Revenue, Falling Profits, and the Road Ahead
Latest Headlines
World News
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance Ignites Controversy at House Hearing
2 mins
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance Ignites Controversy at House Hearing
Digital Mobilization: The Evolution of Protest Movements in Germany
3 mins
Digital Mobilization: The Evolution of Protest Movements in Germany
Decline in Blood Lead Levels Tied to Cardiovascular Health Improvements in American Indian Adults
3 mins
Decline in Blood Lead Levels Tied to Cardiovascular Health Improvements in American Indian Adults
Double-Overtime Thriller: Illawarra Hawks Edge Out Tasmania JackJumpers
4 mins
Double-Overtime Thriller: Illawarra Hawks Edge Out Tasmania JackJumpers
Political Tensions Simmer in Maharashtra: NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad at the Centre of Controversy
5 mins
Political Tensions Simmer in Maharashtra: NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad at the Centre of Controversy
Convoy of Lorries to Honor 12-Year-Old Daisy Bull in Unique Funeral Procession
6 mins
Convoy of Lorries to Honor 12-Year-Old Daisy Bull in Unique Funeral Procession
Ayushmann Khurrana to Star as Sourav Ganguly in Upcoming Biopic
6 mins
Ayushmann Khurrana to Star as Sourav Ganguly in Upcoming Biopic
Shiv Sena's Internal Politics: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Approves Chief Whip Amid Controversy
6 mins
Shiv Sena's Internal Politics: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Approves Chief Whip Amid Controversy
Bombay High Court Awaits Replies on Petition for Living Will Custodians
6 mins
Bombay High Court Awaits Replies on Petition for Living Will Custodians
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
42 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
1 hour
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
1 hour
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app