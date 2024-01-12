Erste Group Reports Decrease in Inflation Rate: Forecasts and Risks

In a recent report by Erste Group, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Romania fell to 6.6% year-on-year (y/y) in December, a slight decrease from 6.7% y/y in November. This shift was slightly below the projected 6.7% y/y predicted by both Erste Group and Bloomberg consensus. The report attributes this minor discrepancy to a reduction in meat prices. As a result, Erste Group has revised its year-end inflation forecast down from 5.3% to 4.8% y/y.

Potential Risks and Forthcoming Changes

The report also outlines potential downside risks to this forecast, specifically if the elimination of markups on basic food items is delayed beyond February. Moreover, the report anticipates higher supply-side pressures in January due to new excise duties on sweetened non-alcoholic drinks, increased excise duties on alcohol, gasoline, diesel, and tobacco, and VAT hikes for organic and high-sugar foods. These changes are expected to impact the annual inflation figure by an estimated 0.7 percentage points, which falls below the central bank’s estimate of 0.9 percentage points.

Future Projections

Looking ahead, the report projects the National Bank of Romania (NBR) will maintain the key rate at 7.00% in its forthcoming meeting. The first rate cut, expected to occur in May, should lead to a key rate of 5.75% by the end of the year. In December, consumer prices rose by 0.26%, with varying degrees of increases in services, food, and non-food prices.

Continued Downward Trajectory for CORE2 Inflation

The report further notes that adjusted CORE2 inflation, which excludes certain volatile price components, declined to 8.4% y/y in December, marking a ten-month downward trajectory. Despite this decline, core inflation is expected to remain above headline inflation throughout the forecast period.