Cluj-Napoca: The Transylvanian City Leading Europe’s Quality of Life Rankings

Cluj-Napoca, a city that has long been hidden in the heart of Transylvania, Romania, has emerged as a beacon of quality life in Europe. According to a report covered by Politico, the city boasts a satisfaction rate of an astonishing 94 percent among its residents. This marks Cluj-Napoca as one of the top 10 cities in Europe, signifying its prominence in the continent’s landscape.

Quality of Life and the Tech Boom

This high level of satisfaction is largely attributed to the city’s flourishing tech sector and abundant job opportunities. An impressive 73 percent of residents affirm that it’s easy to find quality employment in Cluj-Napoca. Businesses like Euroanswer and TDC have carved a niche in the city, offering bespoke services to maintain the high standards of life. Additionally, firms like ZIGOSOFT and InfraWeb MSP, renowned for their high-quality IT and BPO services, have bolstered the city’s business landscape, placing a strong emphasis on quality and customer satisfaction.

Inclusive Cities in Romania

Moreover, the report underscores the inclusivity prevalent in Romanian cities. Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca outperform the national average in their welcoming approach towards LGBTIQ individuals. Their satisfaction scores sit at 60 percent and 58 percent respectively, in stark contrast to the national average of 22 percent. This data showcases the progressive nature of these cities, setting a commendable example for other regions in Romania.

A Pan-European Perspective

The survey, conducted between January and April 2023, involved the perspectives of 71,153 residents from 83 cities spanning the EU, EFTA countries, the UK, the Western Balkans, and Turkey. Out of these, three cities belonged to Romania: Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, and Piatra Neamt. The results from this survey provide an insightful snapshot into the quality of life across various European cities, and clearly, Cluj-Napoca shines brightly in this panorama.