en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Cluj-Napoca: The Transylvanian City Leading Europe’s Quality of Life Rankings

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:24 am EST
Cluj-Napoca: The Transylvanian City Leading Europe’s Quality of Life Rankings

Cluj-Napoca, a city that has long been hidden in the heart of Transylvania, Romania, has emerged as a beacon of quality life in Europe. According to a report covered by Politico, the city boasts a satisfaction rate of an astonishing 94 percent among its residents. This marks Cluj-Napoca as one of the top 10 cities in Europe, signifying its prominence in the continent’s landscape.

Quality of Life and the Tech Boom

This high level of satisfaction is largely attributed to the city’s flourishing tech sector and abundant job opportunities. An impressive 73 percent of residents affirm that it’s easy to find quality employment in Cluj-Napoca. Businesses like Euroanswer and TDC have carved a niche in the city, offering bespoke services to maintain the high standards of life. Additionally, firms like ZIGOSOFT and InfraWeb MSP, renowned for their high-quality IT and BPO services, have bolstered the city’s business landscape, placing a strong emphasis on quality and customer satisfaction.

Inclusive Cities in Romania

Moreover, the report underscores the inclusivity prevalent in Romanian cities. Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca outperform the national average in their welcoming approach towards LGBTIQ individuals. Their satisfaction scores sit at 60 percent and 58 percent respectively, in stark contrast to the national average of 22 percent. This data showcases the progressive nature of these cities, setting a commendable example for other regions in Romania.

A Pan-European Perspective

The survey, conducted between January and April 2023, involved the perspectives of 71,153 residents from 83 cities spanning the EU, EFTA countries, the UK, the Western Balkans, and Turkey. Out of these, three cities belonged to Romania: Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, and Piatra Neamt. The results from this survey provide an insightful snapshot into the quality of life across various European cities, and clearly, Cluj-Napoca shines brightly in this panorama.

0
Europe Romania
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
1 min ago
European Markets Open Mixed: A Play of Optimism and Cautiousness
The European trading week commenced with an ambivalent aura as markets reflected a blend of optimism and caution. The Stoxx 600 index, a bellwether for European equities, registered a slight dip of 0.26% during the early hours of trading in London. The descent was spearheaded by a 0.9% drop in banking stocks, while, contradictorily, travel-related
European Markets Open Mixed: A Play of Optimism and Cautiousness
Sven Thaler Takes Helm as Lufthansa Group's Senior Director Sales for Northern Europe
5 mins ago
Sven Thaler Takes Helm as Lufthansa Group's Senior Director Sales for Northern Europe
Europe's Rail Revolution: Unveiling New Routes and High-Speed Connections for 2024
6 mins ago
Europe's Rail Revolution: Unveiling New Routes and High-Speed Connections for 2024
Paris Pride: Anti-immigration Torchlit Procession Ignites Controversy
2 mins ago
Paris Pride: Anti-immigration Torchlit Procession Ignites Controversy
Cambodian PM Hun Manet Connects with Diaspora in Europe Amid Key Diplomatic Engagements
3 mins ago
Cambodian PM Hun Manet Connects with Diaspora in Europe Amid Key Diplomatic Engagements
Gibraltar Weather Forecast: Mild Conditions Expected
3 mins ago
Gibraltar Weather Forecast: Mild Conditions Expected
Latest Headlines
World News
Naomi Osaka Returns to Court at Australian Open 2024: Faces Caroline Garcia in the First Round
17 seconds
Naomi Osaka Returns to Court at Australian Open 2024: Faces Caroline Garcia in the First Round
Papua New Guinea's Capital Engulfed in Unrest: A Thorough Report
24 seconds
Papua New Guinea's Capital Engulfed in Unrest: A Thorough Report
Do Not Consume Notice Revoked for Mulranny Water Supply: Water Now Safe
27 seconds
Do Not Consume Notice Revoked for Mulranny Water Supply: Water Now Safe
Jacqui Hurley's Magical Family Tribute at Disneyland Florida
32 seconds
Jacqui Hurley's Magical Family Tribute at Disneyland Florida
Religion and Politics: A Critical Examination in Tim Alberta's 'The Kingdom, the Power and the Glory'
41 seconds
Religion and Politics: A Critical Examination in Tim Alberta's 'The Kingdom, the Power and the Glory'
Taiwan's Political Landscape Transformed: Third Party Emerges as Kingmaker
43 seconds
Taiwan's Political Landscape Transformed: Third Party Emerges as Kingmaker
U.S. Lawmakers to Cast Decisive Vote on Stopgap Funding Measure
1 min
U.S. Lawmakers to Cast Decisive Vote on Stopgap Funding Measure
Al Gore Questions Certainty of Trump’s GOP Nomination Amid Shifting Political Landscape
1 min
Al Gore Questions Certainty of Trump’s GOP Nomination Amid Shifting Political Landscape
New Rules to Shape the UK's 2024 General Election: Impact and Implications
1 min
New Rules to Shape the UK's 2024 General Election: Impact and Implications
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
16 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
21 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
44 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app